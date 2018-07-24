Even though they've mostly kept their romance under wraps, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's relationship timeline just goes to show that they've long-been life partners. The couple first got together back in 2012, and on July 24, Kloss announced her engagement to Kushner in a super sweet Instagram post.

"I love you more than I have words to express," the 25-year-old model and entrepreneur captioned the photo. "Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

Kushner, 33, reportedly "proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York," according to a source for People, but it's no surprise that they decided to wait a while before putting the news on blast. The notoriously private couple rarely hit the red carpet together while they were dating, and never really spoke about their relationship to the media, either.

Kushner was one of Instagram's earliest investors, so it totally makes sense that he and Kloss would end up sharing their engagement news on that very platform. Instagram is also one of the few places where you can catch a brief glimpse into their long-term romance, over the course of which they've done a whole lot of loved-up globe-trotting.

In honor of the super successful soon-to-be husband and wife, let's take a look back at where and how it all began. Spoiler alert: They were totally made for each other.

June 2012: Kloss & Kushner Meet For The First Time karliekloss on Instagram It's not clear where, when, or how Kloss and Kushner met for the first time, but Kloss would later reveal that it all went down on June 8, 2012. "Four years ago today I met my best friend," she captioned an Instagram photo on their anniversary in 2016. "I love you more everyday."

November 2012: Kloss Brings Kushner As Her Date To The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty karliekloss on Instagram A source for Us Weekly reported that Kloss hit the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty with Kushner by her side. "They are really cute together," the source claimed. "[Kushner] seemed nervous and shy around everyone but handled it well. Karlie is stunning and the sweetest girl ever. She stuck close to him."

March 2013: Kloss (Briefly) Opens Up About Her Then-Boyfriend kevin on Instagram In an interview with People in March 2013, Kloss told the publication that Kushner was "so not in fashion. It’s really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind." (People implied that she was prompted to talk about Kushner, but she didn't refer to him as her boyfriend at the time of the interview.)

April 2013: They Take Their First Social Media-Documented Trip Together joshuakushner on Instagram The reported couple hit up Coachella together in April 2013, which you probably wouldn't have known unless you'd been stalking both of their Instagrams. Kushner posted the photo above on his own page, but neglected to tag Kloss in it. However, Kloss later posted the exact same photo on her page as well, making it clear that 1. the girl in the photo was, in fact, her, and 2. that they had gone to Coachella together.

June 2013: Their Globe-Trotting Begins (& Hasn't Ever Ended) karliekloss on Instagram It would be a good while before Kloss and Kushner appeared in any couple photos on social media together, but after Coachella, they both started sharing pics from exotic places at the same time. They explored Iceland in June 2013, Myanmar in December, and Burma in January 2014.

November 2013: They Make Their First Public Appearance Together karliekloss on Instagram In November 2013, Kloss and Kushner attended and were photographed together at theWSJ Magazine 2013 Innovator Awards. It didn't seem like they were all lovey-dovey at the event, but hey, they were there — together.

2018: Kloss Reportedly Converts To Judaism karliekloss on Instagram In July 2018, a source for People revealed that Kloss had reportedly converted to Judaism in anticipation of marrying her Jewish beau. "She’s never been one to make decisions lightly," the source claimed of the model. "She spends a lot of time reflecting and learning."

July 24, 2018: Kloss & Kushner Get Engaged karliekloss on Instagram Kloss announced her engagement to Kushner via Instagram on July 24. "They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating," a source told People of the long-time loves. "Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together."