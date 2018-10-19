Surprise: Karlie Kloss has tied the knot, and the supermodel looked outstanding as she walked down the aisle. Karlie Kloss's wedding dress was fit for fashion royalty, where she wed her long-term-boyfriend, Joshua Kushner, in a custom Dior gown. She announced the news on Instagram, where she revealed that their ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 18, in an intimate outdoor setting.

Kloss announced her engagement in the same fashion in July, when Kushner popped the question during a trip to upstate New York. Snapping a photo of them in front of the water during sunset, she wrote in the caption, "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍."

Now, three months later, the two have made it official by exchanging vows in upstate New York in front of less than 80 people, according to People. But that's not to say this is the end of their nuptials — the ceremony might have taken place in October, but the couple plans to splash out for a bigger reception for their nearest and dearest in the spring.

As for her wedding gown, it was a modest and traditional dress that included a strapless bodice overlayed with a delicate lace neckline and sleeves.

The sleeves scalloped at the ends, and the neckline had a dramatic v-neck cut that was both classic and romantic. She topped off the look by sweeping her hair into a low bun, and adding a long tulle veil to round off the bride look.

The Dior gown also had a dainty row of buttons running down the length of the back, and the white dress seemed to have the same lace pattern running subtly down the frock. The dress was modest and almost royal in look — in fact, her white gown looked quite similar to the custom, $400 thousand Alexander McQueen dress that Kate Middleton wore to marry Prince William in 2011.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All that the model turned tech entrepreneur needed to pull off the look was a tiara, but her small diamond studs did the trick just as well.

And seeing how it was a small, private affair, it was just the perfect look to share her "I dos" in in front of her family. A friend who attended told People: "The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple were beaming with happiness." But seeing how there will be a reception come 2019, one has to wonder whether or not she will choose a new dress to party in. Picking out a second dress for the reception is a pretty common practice, where just this spring Meghan Markle swapped out her Givenchy ceremony dress for a flirtier Stella McCartney gown.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Serena Williams walked down the aisle in a caped Alexander McQueen gown, and then changed into two different dresses during the reception: a floor-length Versace gown, and then into a feathered mini dress with crystal-embellished Nikes.

Time will only tell if Kloss will follow in their footsteps.