While the cold weather brings with it big cuddly jumpers, scarves and gloves, and hot festive drinks, it’s hard not to pine for the summer sun. And one celeb who is owning winter this year is Kate Beckinsale. Opting out of the cold weather, she’s headed to Mexico for some festive fun in the sun with friends and she’s serving all the looks on Instagram. And if you ever need a lesson in shutting people down Kate Beckinsale clapping back at a troll who said she’s too old to wear a bikini is just about as good as it gets.

Beckinsale has been relaxing in a resort in Mexico with her friend Jonathan Voluck on the run up to the festive season. The Underworld star has shared some seriously fierce bikini pics during her time away. While most of her followers have been commenting praise, one negative comment seemed to have caught her eye. The comment read, “She’s too old..looking for attention haha.”

Beckinsale responded to this with a lengthy reply explaining that she can’t imagine why someone would want to write something like that. “Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?” she wrote, before continuing:

“I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you. You’ll feel more powerful, may well physically blossom, know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries.”

The negative comment certainly hasn’t stopped her posting snaps, and thank god for that. Because I am living for this content. Beckinsale is known as being a queen of captions on Instagram. Pairing incredible pictures with all-too-real captions, she later posted another bikini pic with, “What makes us human? Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy, religion, and science. And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will, within the hour, sit on a choc ice.” We stan.