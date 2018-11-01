The humble turtleneck sweater has taken on a life of its own lately, becoming a firm winter staple. Thanks to it being a favoured style of both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, it's firmly in the spotlight. Be it cashmere, merino wool, fine-knit, chunky, or ribbed, there are soooo many options for turtle neck wearers this winter.

The appeal of a turtle neck is endless due to its versatile nature. Need an extra layer to keep warm under your floral dress? Reach for your roll neck. Want something to pop under your dungarees or a jumpsuit for an extra dimension? Whack on your turtleneck. They're also perfect for those days you just CBA to put a proper outfit together; simply pull one over your head, pair with some high-waisted jeans, trainers and a coat and you're good to go.

If you're wondering where you can pick up your winter knitwear, you won't be short on options. From affordable high street chains such as H&M and Zara to mid-range stores like Arket, there's something for every budget around. When it comes to picking your style, I would say opt for the best quality material you can afford. Cashmere may be pricey, but it'll keep you snug all winter long and will last you for years to come (just remember not to wash it with your regular load).

Keep scrolling to check out my edit of the best turtle neck jumpers around right now...

Phoebe May Roll Neck Jumper £69 Kitri Full disclosure: this cosy merino wool sweater is already on the waiting list at Kitri due to its popularity; and I can totally see why. The orange arm stripe details give the classic navy design a fun, bold edge which make it a winning 2018 style.

Semi Sheer Ribbed Turtleneck £45 & Other Stories Perfect for layering under dresses, dungarees and shirts, this sheer number is probably the most versatile and hardworking of the bunch. The ribbed style is flattering tucked into jeans or trousers, too.

Turtleneck Sweater £19.99 Mango A 'does what it says on the tin' jumper with an affordable price tag, this design comes in a bunch of colours from neutrals to brights. My favourite is this Autumnal forrest green, which will get you in a festive mood in no time!

Well Good Jumper £70 Saturday By Megan Ellaby Blogger and Influencer Megan's capsule knitwear line features five cute designs, this burnt orange number being the star of the show. It'd look great with some mid-wash denim and biker boots.

Oversized Roll Neck Jumper £39 Topshop If you prefer your knitwear a little looser and cosier, this oversized style is a winner. The punchy hot pink colour will brighten up any dark winter day, as well as any kind of outfit.

Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper £89 M&S If you have a little more in your pocket to spend, invest in something cashmere. Marks and Spencer's style comes in every colour you can think of, is super soft and isn't overly pricey for cashmere. My advice? Size up, these run a little small.

Knitted Turtleneck Jumper £19.99 H&M There's nothing better than a bold and bright chunky knit for throwing over a pair of leggings and cosy boots. I've just found your new one for under £20.

Mohair Blend Jumper £89 Arket I'll be honest: this mohair wool fabric doesn't look that enticing, but it's such a cool, gorgeous design, I'm very tempted to just throw on a long-sleeve jersey underneath to save my skin and be on my way. Just imagine this with a pair of skinny black trousers and heeled boots. Eternally chic.

Fluffy Roll Neck Jumper £55 Selected//ASOS Isn't this just the cosiest-looking jumper you ever did see? Perfect for the impending frosty weather, this'll keep you warm while looking insanely cool.