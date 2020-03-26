Much like any style-loving mother and daughter, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wear matching outfits more often than not. And, while Charlotte might not always be present for all her mother’s formal events, when she does step out, they tend to do so in coordinated monochrome color, as royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes recently pointed out on Instagram stories.

For those highly-photographed public events during which they are arm-in-arm, however, it’s a sure bet that the fashion-forward duo will step out in outfits that will (almost) make you wish you had done the same with your mom…or, rather, outfits you will definitely recreate with your child.

The beauty of Middleton and her adorable daughter’s twinning moments, however, is that they’re more coordinated than identical. And that's basically the chic-er version of matching. Nearly always spotted in a similar color palette, the Mommy-and-Me moments are subtle, though stylish all the same.

Both the Duchess and the Princess have their own very unique uniforms: the elder often in A-line or pencil silhouettes, the younger choosing her go-to smocked dresses. That said, the two looks complement one another in a manner that gives Mommy-and-Me style a whole new meaning.

Ahead, find the best Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinning moments.

December 25, 2019: Church on Christmas Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Even in different color coats, both Middleton and Charlotte opted for the classic double-breasted style, with Kate matching her shoes, hat, and clutch to Charlotte’s hunter green outerwear.

June 9, 2018: Trooping the Colour Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For the high-flying annual celebration, Middleton and Charlotte both opted for dresses in a pale shade of blue.

May 19, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated nuptials, Charlotte and Markle were styled in white: Charlotte in a puff-sleeve dress and Kate in a knee-length coat.

July 21, 2017: Visit to Germany Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Really leaning into the summertime palette, the stylish duo opted for coordinated pink and purple pastel dresses while in Germany in 2017.

July 19, 2017: Visit to Germany picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Also during their Germany trip, Middleton dressed Charlotte in a blue floral smocked dress and matching bow that perfectly matched her own blue dress-and-coat combo.

June 17, 2017: Trooping the Colour Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Trooping of the Colour event in 2017 called for two pink dresses: one floral for Charlotte and a solid long-sleeved style for Middleton.

May 20, 2017: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ Wedding Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Middleton did not wear white for her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews, she did perfectly match her nude midi dress to Princess Charlotte’s sash.

December 25, 2016: Church on Christmas Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Infusing their wardrobes with a little bit of festive red—subdued, of course—Middleton’s burgundy coat was effortlessly coordinated with Charlotte’s Christmas look, hidden partially beneath her navy blue dress coat.

June 11, 2016: Trooping the Colour Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For her first-ever Trooping the Colour, Middleton dressed young Charlotte in a pale pink smocked dress that would be the beginning of a long classic tradition of the style. To match, she chose a pale pink hat for herself that she styled with her white coat.