Kate Middleton's Best Leggings Looks Will Inspire Your Casual Wardrobe

By Avery Matera
Sure, Kate Middleton boasts one of the most enviable wardrobes of any of your current style icons. But it’s her off-duty wear that’s just as lust-worthy as her black-tie apparel. When she’s not arm-in-arm with husband Prince William, clad in an elegant ballgown for an international event, she’s wearing a pair of leggings or even jeggings. Middleton has totally mastered the casual look for playing with her three children, joining a soccer game, heading to yoga, attending track-and-field events, and more.

When she wants to really get into the athletic spirit, Middleton will style her leggings with a T-shirt or brightly colored puffer jacket. On slightly less sporty outings, she’s been known to opt for everything from a shearling jacket to a cashmere turtleneck and blazer combo.

Especially during a time in which so many people are currently adjusting to working at home, there’s never been a more appropriate time for some legging style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge. Her approach to choosing leggings? She looks for neutral colors, memorable flourishes (think bursts of colorful patterns), functional details (pockets!), and interesting materials, like denim.

Looking to upgrade your assortment of leggings? Take it from Middleton and infuse a little royal style into your athleisure look. Shop some of her current faves and more, below.

