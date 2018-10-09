After taking six months to enjoy time with Prince Louis, Kate Middleton has returned from maternity leave and she is very much back to her royal duties. Alongside Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London on Oct. 9. In line with the couple's charity, Heads Together, the summit will discuss ways to raise awareness around mental health conditions. Whilst it is so good to have her back, it was Kate Middleton's lilac Emilia Wickstead dress and accessories that stole the show. So, if like me you love the look but don’t have a royal budget here are some dupes as well as ways to try out the lilac trend.

Royals fans noted that they had seen Middleton in the dress once before in Hamburg in July 2017, as the Daily Mail reports. Whoever created that toxic, age-old myth that you can’t wear the same dress twice is officially cancelled. If it is good enough for a princess, it is good enough for me. Kate has long favoured recycling looks from her wardrobe, and she looked uber sophisticated in the £1350 Emilia Wickstead gown. The A- Line style with long sleeves was sleek and clean, and the colour was a refreshing nod to the spring and summer gone by.

Teamed up with nude Gianvito Rossi suede court heels — that upon closer inspection, had a passing resemblance to the stiletto heels traditionally favoured by Meghan Markle — and a pastel Aspinal of London bag, she was serving real style goals. To finish off the look, Middleton wore dainty, silver and diamond jewellery from Mappin and Webb. The Empress necklace comes in at a cool £2000, while the earrings retail at £3750. Both are currently still available on the jeweller's website.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So if you fancy trying out a bit of Kate's lilac in your wardrobe, here are a few ways to rock the trend while being kind on your bank balance.

ASOS DESIGN Lilac Cord Suit £105 Asos If you're more of a tailoring person, why not try a two-piece suit. This cord creation can be worn casually with trainers, or dressed up with a pair of heels. Buy Now

Stradivarius Jumper £19.99 ASOS Winter is coming, but keep the memory of spring fresh with this delicious lilac number. The wide neck line lends itself to layering, like in this picture. Buy Now

Heavy Brushed Scarf £18 Topshop Want to try lilac but want to take baby steps? This scarf is the perfect entry level purchase. Buy Now

So there you have it. Lilac in a very wearable nutshell.