Kate Middleton's Pussy Bow Blouse Workwear Look Can Easily Be Duplicated For A Fraction Of Her £700 Budget
Is there anyone who has grabbed more style headlines in our time than Kate Middleton? I struggle to think of one. The Duchess Of Cambridge is continuously serving up some of the chicest looks in British fashion, and her clothing choices are unsurprisingly always hotly anticipated. And while all of her outfits are impressive, Kate Middleton's pussy bow blouse workwear look particularly caught the eye of the British public — including myself.
Wearing a vibrant purple pussy bow blouse, wide leg black trousers, a vinyl belt, and cute boxy bag, this could be one of The Duchess' best looks yet. Worn to visit the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Lambeth on a royal engagement, Kate looked sophisticated yet cool on her trip. The stunning blouse Kate chose to wear is actually by Gucci, and will set you back an eye-watering £790. Ouch. Her trousers are by Jigsaw, while the cute bag she carried is from Aspinal Of London.
Despite being painfully chic, many have pointed out that Kate (knowingly or not) chose to wear her blouse the wrong way round, with fashion retailer Net A Porter showing buttons being worn at the back, rather than the front how Kate wore hers. The product description also confirms that the buttons should be worn down the back, reading: "Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back."
Regardless, I think I prefer the buttons at the front, so statement or not, it totally worked in my opinion.
Gucci Pussy-bow silk-crepe blouse
£790
Net A Porter
Retailing for a cool £790, this shirt will be out of most of our price ranges, but one can dream. It also comes in green, and is shown to have the buttons running down the back rather than the front.
Unsurprisingly, the purple style has sold out in a bunch of sizes already, but can still be snapped up if you happen to win the lottery over the course of the next few weeks. If £790 is out of your price range, I've picked out some of the coolest Kate-inspired work wear pieces, that'll have you looking royal family ready in the comfort of your own office.
Zara Satin Blouse With Tie Bow Detail
£29.99
Zara
Follow Kate's lead and opt for a vibrant shade in a smart pussy bow style. The demure nature of this style together with the brighter colour palette just screams bad ass. Available in sizes XS - XXL.
& Other Stories Cropped High Waisted Trousers
£59
& Other Stories
Kate loves a simple black trouser, and this slightly cropped pair offers a more fashion-forward edge to the classic wide leg cut. Available in sizes 32 - 42.
PrettyLittleThing Plus Wide Leg Trouser With Tortoiseshell Ring Belt In Black
£28
ASOS Curve
These classic wide leg trousers are so versatile and can be paired with an endless amount of tops and blouses. The tortoiseshell belt gives the style a cool edge, too. Available in sizes 16 - 26.
& Other Stories Printed Pussy Bow Midi Dress
£79
£40
& Other Stories
I don't know about you but I can literally just SEE The Duchess of Cambridge in this grown up pussy bow dress. From the spotted design to the cinched in waist, it's a cool way to do work wear. Available in sizes 32 - 42.
Zara Multi-Stripe Minaudiere Bag
£49.99
Zara
A fun take on Kate's boxy hand held bag, this can liven up any pared-down office outfit, and serves as the perfect desk to dance floor accompaniment.
Minimum Gingham Pussybow Blouse
£80
£48
ASOS
This discounted shirt needs to be snapped up ASAP. The black and white design is perfect for work and can be jazzed up with some red lipstick or oversized earrings. Available in sizes 34 - 42.
Arket Slim-Fit Trousers
£55
Arket
These slim fit black trousers have a stretchy fabric, meaning they provide comfort as well as style. Available in sizes 34 - 44.
& Other Stories Straight Fit Pussy Bow Blouse
£49
& Other Stories
Pretty close to Kate's shirt in colour, and a cool £700 cheaper, this is a must have for office workers looking to add a splash of colour into their work wardrobe. Available in sizes 32 - 44.