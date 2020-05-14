Kate Middleton slays the style game when it comes to everything from ballgowns to blue jeans, but one wardrobe staple she wears with the utmost of ease is sneakers. Namely, Superga sneakers. While the kicks are affordable in their own right, they are rarely discounted. Until now.

Zappos has listed the bright white sneakers for a whopping $39. That’s 40% off! And with all these killer seasonal sales that you’ve been enjoying as of late, this is a great one to add to your list. And, hey, why not add a few? Sure, Middleton’s ultimate fave is the clean white style, but light gray, sage, brown, and more are on sale through the e-commerce site as well. You could grab a new one for each day of the week if you so choose.

Middleton has been spotted sporting her favorite low-top white Supergas with an array of looks, eyelet tops, skinny jeans, sailor-style pants and knit tops alike. And, as you plan for your brand-new Summer wardrobe, it must be noted that they look just as stylish with your arsenal of seasonal sundresses as well, especially when topped with a leather or denim jacket for those fickle brisk Summer nights.

Ahead, shop the classic sneakers beloved by everyone from the royals to your favorite Instagram influencer. And act fact, the sale won’t last for long.

The canvas sneakers will be your go-to every season, pairing easily with sweats, denim, cropped pants and even dresses.