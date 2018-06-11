The royal family has had a jam-packed weekend. On Saturday, they all attended the Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the Queen's birthday. And on Sunday, Prince William competed in a polo match with his family in tow. Rather than his sports antics making headlines, it was Kate Middleton's Zara dress from the polo that stole the show.

Making a surprise appearance at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed having a whale of a time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (I don't blame her for leaving baby Louis at home.) Despite donning a super expensive Alexander McQueen dress on Saturday, Kate chose a rather casual look for her Sunday day out.

The 36-year-old turned up in a striped blue dress from one of her favourite high street brands, Zara. Featuring a ruched top and belted waist, the midi style costs only £39.99. Unfortunately, eager royal fans have already snapped up the dress. But it looks like Zara is restocking the design soon. So you can either manically refresh the page every five minutes or just sign up to be notified when it's back in your size.

The rest of Kate's look screamed down day too. She teamed the blue-and-white dress with beige Russell & Bromley wedges (all the better to run around the field in) and kept her hair off her face with a pair of sunglasses.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The royal was joined by Prince William's cousin Autumn Phillips and her two children, Isla and Savannah. The children appeared to keep the adults entertained with three-year-old Charlotte attempting to stand on her head and four-year-old George causing havoc with a Slinky.

Although Kate's pregnancy and subsequent birth means that she hasn't been spotted much this year, the Duchess has caused multiple sell-outs at Zara. Two weeks ago, she was pictured wearing another blue dress by the brand for an impromptu trip to a Norfolk horse show.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her love affair with Zara began way back in 2011 when she donned another blue dress as she prepared to leave for her honeymoon. Since then, she has been seen in Zara jeans, blazers, and necklaces, proving that designer isn't always better.

Although Kate's exact dress isn't available right now, there are plenty of dupes available on the high street. If you're a fan of blue and white stripes, prepare to watch your bank balance drop significantly:

Zara Striped Patchwork Dress £39.99 Zara With a two-tone variation of stripes and matching belt, this Zara dress is pretty similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's original. Buy Now

Topshop Striped Oversized Shirt Dress by Boutique £79 Topshop Kate Middleton's look even works for the office. Stick with the blue and white stripes but instead of opting for a floaty dress, try a tougher shirt style. Buy Now

Mango Lace Panel Dress £69.99 Mango Adding lace to a stripy dress gives a nice summery touch. You can do no wrong with this Mango number over the next few months. Buy Now

Warehouse Stripe Shirt Midi Dress £39 Warehouse This button-up design is loose and lightweight, making it the perfect dress to wear for pub garden trips or long sunny walks. Buy Now

Escaping "The Kate Effect" is near enough impossible in this day and age. But in a time where most wealthy people don items costing thousands, it makes a change for a famous person — let alone a royal one — to wear something that any of us can afford. Bring on the Zara haul, I say.