Royal mania isn't yet over if this fashion-related news is anything to go by. All eyes may have been on Meghan Markle for the past few weeks, but the Duchess of Cambridge still has the capacity to capture people's attention. Case in point: Kate Middleton's Zara dress that she recently wore for a surprise outing at a Norfolk horse show promptly sold out, proving that "The Kate Effect" is still very much a thing.

The Duchess was enjoying a fun day out with her son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte at the time. Although there were no official photos of the 36-year-old, a few royal watchers took some sneaky snaps of the family looking more casual than ever. Naturally, after royal fans heard about the Duchess' high street bargain, they flocked to Zara to snap up the £39.99 off-the-shoulder blue frock. Now, just days later, the belted design featuring a floral motif has already sold out, and frustratingly, there's no word yet from Zara on whether it will be restocked for the summer.

Considering the royal rule of no unnecessary flesh-baring, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't style the button-up dress in the typical off-the-shoulder way. Instead, she opted for a more conservative look, hoisting the neckline up as far as it would go. But there were a few untraditional additions to her outfit including a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her head and her hair which was styled into a casual (some would say messy) updo.

Kate's wardrobe choices last made headlines when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Although she chose a pretty expensive lemon-hued coat dress by Alexander McQueen, the duchess proved her sustainable credentials. This was the third time the public had seen this particular outfit as she had previously worn it to Princess Charlotte's christening as well as the Queen's birthday celebrations.

Although both Meghan and Kate's choices sell out almost instantly, you can still recreate their summer style. A pair of Sarah Flint designed shoes that the newly appointed Duchess of Sussex wore to the 2017 Invictus Games is now back in stock (although you'd better be patient with delivery times).

While Zara fans wait for the chain to make the right decision and restock its latest dress made famous by Kate, there are plenty of similar options available on the high street in the meantime. Here are just a few...

& Other Stories Off-The-Shoulder Dress £21 & Other Stories & Other Stories can always be relied on for minimal and completely wearable designs. This particular off-the-shoulder blue dress is very simple and is the perfect companion to any summertime excursion. And it's on sale, so hurry. Buy Now

Zara Off-The-Shoulder Dress £29.99 Zara This button-up denim style is perfect for casual summer days and evenings. It's a little longer than the Duchess of Cambridge's original look but it'll keep you warmer when the chill inevitably sets in. Buy Now

H&M Off-The-Shoulder Dress £34.99 H&M As soon as summer hits, you can never go wrong with a lace dress. Lightweight enough to prevent sweating, this light blue design is a surefire winner this season. Buy Now

Topshop Ruffle Mini Bardot Dress £39 Topshop Mini in length, this pale blue style is for those who want to allow their legs to soak up the sun. The ruffles up top add a nice elegant touch for any evening occasion. Buy Now

Zara Striped Off-The-Shoulder Dress £39.99 Zara This stripy version of the traditional off-the-shoulder dress could work just as well for a wedding as for a night out after work. Pair with some snazzy sunglasses for the ultimate look. Buy Now

While I'll be keeping an eye out to see if Zara do restock the Duchess of Cambridge's preferred design, these alternatives will help you recreate the look in the meantime.