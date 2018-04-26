It won't be easy saying goodbye to Meghan Markle, but having Katherine Heigl join the Suits cast in Season 8 will hopefully make things a little easier. When the show returns in July, the former Grey's Anatomy star will play Samantha Wheeler, a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who is still a bit of a mystery to her co-workers. But, now she's becoming less of a mystery to fans. Following Markle's final episode of Suits, USA is teasing a first look at Heigl's character on Suits, and it's safe to say, she's here to slay.

In the 30-second clip, Heigl, wearing one very well-tailored suit, gets a dramatic introduction from fellow PSL lawyer Alex (Dulé Hill). But she has a bone to pick with how he's done it. After calling her Sam Wheeler, Heigl loses no time correcting him. "Truth be told, Alex," she says with a finger raised and a cold stare. "I prefer Samantha."

Clearly, there's a new lawyer in town and she's got some demands. Seconds after being welcomed to the firm by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), she lets him know, "I want name partner and I want it before the year is out." Samantha Wheeler means business, and from the confused look on Harvey's face, he's not quiet sure what to make of her. From this clip, it's hard to know what her intentions are. Let's be honest, though, whatever her motives, she's definitely going to be fun to watch.

According to E! News, Heigl's Suits character has been described as "either the firm's "greatest ally… or most powerful enemy." And from this teaser, that feels about right. In a statement following Heigl's casting, Suits creator Aaron Korsh said that he was excited about having her join the show, but he might be the only one.

"Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo," Korsh wrote of his characters. "One thing is for sure — Samantha's wit, charm, loyalty, strength and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt."

That "currently" might be a hint that Samantha is going to get what she wants whether Harvey likes it or not. Clearly, being cast on the show was something Heigl wanted. "Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," she said in a USA Network statement announcing her casting. "I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."

Especially since Season 8 sounds like it's going to be a whole lot of fun. Korsh explained that it will be a "roller coaster ride" and will have "everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships." He also had a suggestion for fans: "Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money."

Why yes, that adversary will be Heigl's character. As of now, it's unclear whether Samantha's going to help or hurt Harvey, but all may be revealed before this season is said and done. That right there is good reason to tune in when the show returns this summer.

Markle's designer shoes certainly aren't easy to fill, but Heigl isn't looking to replace her. Instead, she's forging her own path with a brand new character that is bound to cause a little drama in and out of the courtroom. The only question now for Suits fans is, are you ready?