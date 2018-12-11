There's no one who can steal the spotlight from a bride and groom on their own wedding day, but an adorable flower girl and ring bearer can definitely garner some well-deserved attention. Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis shared photos of her daughter and son in their first wedding, and they couldn't have looked any cuter.

Along with the pictures, the mother of two wrote, "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairytale." In the hashtags, she revealed that this was her daughter Kensington (better known as "Kensie") Ravenel and son Saint Ravenel's first time as a flower girl and ring bearer, respectively.

It makes sense they were a major part of this ceremony since People confirmed this was for Kathryn's brother Luke Dennis and Natalie Verenes' wedding this past weekend in South Carolina. The kids rocked some classic look ensembles for their wedding debuts. Kensie wore a white dress with a garland headband and Saint had a tuxedo on.

The day before the wedding, Kathryn shared a sweet message looking forward to her brother's wedding day. She wrote,

"Many men can make a fortune. But very few can build a family. CanNOT believe my big brother Luke is getting married tomorrow. Just yesterday, we were two [hot] readheaded noodles running around And now we're making our own families."

Maybe Luke and Natalie's kids could return the favor and serve as the flower girl and ring bearer in Kathryn's own wedding someday. That would be a very sweet, full circle moment.

Kathryn also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Kensie chilling with rollers in her hair. The Southern Charm cast member wrote, "Living her best glam life YAS Kensie YAS." Kensie really was living her best glam life. She was giving total Bravolebrity glam squad vibes in the photo.

According to People, the reality TV star was a member of the wedding party as well, serving as a bridesmaid. This is a logical conclusion since there are women in the background of a photo Kathryn shared on Instagram wearing the same bright pink colored dress. She had to be bridesmaid, or they all just happened to hit up the same dress shop in Charleston. Plus, it is her brother's wedding after all.

In that same post, Kathryn shared a photo with the newlyweds at their wedding reception. She shared with her followers, "I gained a sister yesterday. Welcome to our family, Natalie." How sweet. Not only did she get a new family member, but she also has some precious memories with her own kids.

There's so much drama with the adult cast members on Southern Charm that Kensie and Saint don't get much camera time. However, Kathryn is like any other proud mom in 2018 and she loves sharing photos of her children on social media. Her fans have become accustomed to seeing their family on Instagram and look forward to it. Of course, she posted the photos of her two kids all dressed up, including Kensie mid-glam session. How could she not?