The first four seasons of Southern Charm could have been called "The Thomas & Kathryn Show." Their on-again-off-again relationship has been the backbone of this series. They're just one of those pairs — even when they're not a couple, they'll just always be associated with each other. But, what is Kathryn and Thomas relationship status in 2018?

There will always be something between them. Aside from their undeniable chemistry, they do have two children together. But their dynamic is constantly shifting. They've hooked up, dated, broken up, avoided each other at all costs, and everything in between. Nowadays, the exes seem to be getting along (for the most part), but there is nothing romantic between them. They are successfully co-parenting and prioritizing their two children, Kensie and St. Julien, above all else.

Kathryn and Thomas even joined forces to celebrate their daughter Kensie's fourth birthday with a party in March. Kathryn shared several photos from the event in an Instagram post and yes, some of those of those included Thomas and Kathryn together with their kids. In the caption for the photos, Kathryn referred to their daughter as "our sweet Kensie," which is very inclusive and positive. Thomas also shared a video from the party. They really seem to have the co-parenting thing down these days.

Thomas and Kathryn have made some great strides as co-parents, but they have also formed a good friendship. Kathryn discussed her relationship with Thomas during the April 10 episode of the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. Host Spencer Pratt asked, "Are you guys on better terms than you were last season?"

Interestingly enough, Kathryn revealed, "Actually, surprisingly, he and I have formed a pretty good friendship at this point. He calls me for advice." And it's not just about their children. Kathryn and Thomas have evolved to a point that she has become his sounding board and a source of dating advice. Are pigs flying? Has hell frozen over? This is a big deal and it is great news for the sake of their family.

Kathryn explained, "He opens up to me and he will vent about [his relationship]. I'm happy to be the one he vents to because he knows I have his best interests, you know what I mean ... He vents to me about his new girlfriend and it makes me feel like he respects my opinion and trusts me, which is a nice place to be at with him. We get along now. We talk more frequently. We are definitely moving forward."

As of this moment, Thomas has not specifically commented on his relationship with Kathryn in 2018, but considering that Season 5 of Southern Charm started on April 5, he's bound to answer questions about it in interviews or on social media at some point in the near future.

Nevertheless, one thing that is clear is that Thomas is in a new romantic relationship. In the past, it always felt like there was a possibility that Thomas and Kathryn could rekindle their flame, but that is currently not the case. Thomas is dating Ashley Jacobs, who made her reality TV debut during the Southern Charm Season 5 premiere. Ashley worked as a hospice nurse in Santa Barbara, California and she moved to Charleston, South Carolina so she could be with Thomas.

As for Kathryn's relationship status, the mother of two discussed that on Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. "I am single, but I'm finally at a place where I'm open to dating," she said. "Maybe three months ago, I would say, is when I realized, I'm tired of being jaded, cynical, and I'm ready to be vulnerable."

Thomas and Kathryn have both been polarizing characters throughout the years, but for the most part, Southern Charm viewers cannot help being intrigued by their dynamic. These two will always have a connection because of their shared family, but it's nice to see that they are actually getting along these days as friends and parents.