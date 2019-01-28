Competing to win someone's affection on national television can be all sorts of stressful, yet so far, Bachelor contestant Katie has managed to stay on Colton Underwood's radar from the second she stepped foot out of the limo during the premiere. In fact, she even managed to get a kiss from him that evening — something many of her fellow contestants didn't get to experience. But while she seems nice on-screen, Katie's Instagram before The Bachelor proves her kind demeanor isn't an act at all. She's legitimately an awesome person who stands a good chance of winning Colton (and America's) heart.

Given the number of women still on the show, it can be difficult to get to know each contestant equally. Normally, the cameras tend to gravitate toward the people who are creating the most drama, so those who aren't gossiping or instigating any trouble can sometimes be put on the back burner for a bit until all the fighting dies down. And that's precisely what seems to be happening with Katie. She may not be the show's main focus right now, but that could end up being a good thing in the long run and prove to Colton that she really is here for him and him alone.

But just in case you need a little more convincing — or just some insight into what Katie's like when the cameras aren't rolling — a little glimpse into her social media past will make you want to root for her even more to nab that final rose.

Though many of Katie's photos consist of some very professional-looking shots, there are a few that provide an inside look into her personal life. One thing that becomes clear right away is that she absolutely adores her family and shares a particularly adorable relationship with her brother. They say a picture speaks a thousand words and it's evident in these images that the two of them are very close, which shows that when she loves someone, she does it with her whole heart — an aspect that Colton is sure to admire and appreciate.

She's also really good with kids and seems to have a genuinely fun time hanging out with them. Considering that Colton has proven to have a soft spot for children and is hoping to start a family soon, this is definitely one aspect of Katie's personality he'd want to get to know better. Given how natural they both seem to be around kids, they could soon realize that they're actually the perfect match.

"I'm all in. I want to find a wife, I want to find somebody who I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I want to find somebody who is going to be a mother to my children," Colton recently told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview. "My mom had me when she was 24, so I want to be a young, cool dad. I want to have some fun with my kids growing up."

Will Katie end up being that special person in Colton's life? Aside from her strong family values, she also seems to have a great sense of humor (like joking about the joys that come with LA parking):

So regardless of how this season plays out, it's safe to say that Katie is here for the "right reasons" and deserves some time in the spotlight to show Colton how great she truly is.