All good things must eventually come to an end — but if you're like Katy Perry, you can always decide to commemorate those good things for eternity on your skin. On Saturday, Katy Perry unveiled her new tattoo, which she got to celebrate the end of her Witness World Tour.

Showing off the new design — which was inked by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo — on Instagram, the singer explained that getting inked at the end of a tour has become something of a tradition for her and her crew. "The end of tour tattoo tradition continues with #4 by the gentle precisionist @_dr_woo_," Perry wrote about the design, which features a planet surrounded by ovals, and starbursts.

"The planet in the middle is Saturn as this journey has taught me many lessons with a few tears along the way," she continued in the Instagram caption, "BUT I am happy to report a sense of real resilience as we wrap. I share this insignia with 45 other tour mates and moreover an incredible year of memories with over 100 beautiful & kind humans and a numerous amount of gracious attendees." The singer capped off the post with the hashtag "#resilient," along with one reading "2moretogo."

The design is reminiscent of the eye that Perry has used as a logo to represent the Witness album and era, and the way that the small Saturn is situated inside the tattoo calls to mind the cover of her album, where Perry's mouth is opened just enough to show off a tiny little eye within.

On Thursday, Perry revealed in a different Instagram post that she has gotten a tattoo to represent all of her previous tours: a strawberry (for her One of the Boys era), a peppermint (in homage to "California Gurls" and Teenage Dream) and a prism, for, well, Prism.

Perry wrote in her Instagram caption that she shares her tattoo — which she also posted photos of herself getting from Dr. Woo, while simultaneously having her nails touched up — with 45 of her tour mates so that the Witness The Tour experience can be commemorated forever on their arms. And it's understandable that Perry and her tour mates would want to keep it on their minds forever, as it was while on tour that the singer got to meet the Pope.

“It started when we were on the Asia leg of the tour and I went to mass with my mom,” PPerry explained to Vogue Australia in July about the papal meeting. “She hadn’t sung those songs in 40 years and watching her made me cry. It’s so beautiful and humbling to re-centre in a place where it’s not about anything else but reconnecting with the divine.”

Perry added that the meeting was important not just because of her religious upbringing (Perry is the daughter of Pentecostal ministers), but also because “I’m such a big fan of Pope Francis. It’s a combination of compassion, humility, sternness and refusal.”

Even without the opportunity to meet the Pope, Perry's time on tour for her Witness album is worth holding onto permanently, as the singer also told Vogue Australia that she loves "all aspects of the art [of concerts]," and puts her all into every show that she creates.

"I like the dreaming, the fantasizing, the making up a new world," Perry Perry told the publication about her tours. "You see the empowered, you see the vulnerable, you see the super-silly and super-nerdy, too." No wonder she wants to treasure that experience forever.