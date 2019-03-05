On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a case, allowing the New Jersey Supreme Court to uphold its opinion that a county in the state is not required to use taxpayer funds to help preserve religious buildings. In an opinion filed on Monday, Brett Kavanaugh said the religious liberty case SCOTUS passed on does have to be addressed at some point in the future. His argument was simple: that refusing to offer taxpayer funds for the maintenance of certain religious institutions, like religious schools and historical sites, is a form of discrimination — and that he'd like SCOTUS to hear a similar case in the future.

According to NPR, the Supreme Court passed on the case largely because the facts related to the ruling seemed too vague and unclear — a point that Kavanaugh agreed upon. In his opinion, Kavanaugh wrote,

In my view, the decision of the New Jersey Supreme Court is in serious tension with this Court’s religious equality precedents. As this Court has repeatedly held, governmental discrimination against religion—in particular, discrimination against religious persons, religious organizations, and religious speech—violates the Free Exercise Clause and the Equal Protection Clause. In the words of Justice Brennan, the “government may not use religion as a basis of classification for the imposition of duties, penalties, privileges or benefits.

Kavanaugh pointed out that he did agree with SCOTUS' decision to pass on hearing this case, due to the facts of the care being "not entirely clear." But Kavanaugh continued, "At some point, this Court will need to decide whether governments that distribute historic preservation funds may deny funds to religious organizations simply because the organizations are religious."

The newest Supreme Court justice concluded, "In my view, prohibiting historic preservation grants to religious organizations simply because the organizations are religious would raise serious questions under this Court’s precedents and the Constitution’s fundamental guarantee of equality."

As Slate notes, the First Amendment's Establishment Cause prohibits the government from funding religious exercises, and from most instances of funding religious facilities. Kavanaugh is essentially arguing for the gray area in situations related to the latter: an example the justice used in his opinion was that if a preschool being run out of a church basement was denied the same funds other schools were, then that would be religious discrimination.

Some may worry this is the beginning of an effort to undermine the separation of church and state in the nation, as is noticed in the Slate article. Still, Kavanaugh did vote in favor of bypassing this ruling, for now, which certainly indicates a shared perspective on the case as his fellow justices, in at least one way.

According to NPR, Kavanaugh's opinion was one of three filed on Monday; Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote one of the other three opinions on religious liberty case. Though it hasn't been released on SCOTUS' site yet, NPR confirmed that Ginsburg wrote it while she was out recovering from her surgery. It's not clear who wrote the third opinion.