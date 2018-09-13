Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were dramatic for myriad reasons. But one moment stood out — and it wasn’t because of a tough line of questioning. It was because the judge appeared to refuse to shake the hand of the father of a Parkland school shooting victim. Now, Kavanaugh is explaining the Parkland handshake snub from his own perspective.

Kavanaugh submitted a document that answered over 1,000 questions from various senators that was released to the public on Wednesday. In it, Kavanaugh wrote that he would have shaken Parkland parent Fred Guttenburg’s hand, but he didn’t recognize him right away, and then he was taken away by his security detail. Guttenburg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Jaime in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, approached Kavanaugh during a break at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and Kavanaugh said in his written responses that he thought he was one of the protesters.

“In that split second, I unfortunately did not realize that the man was the father of a shooting victim from Parkland, Florida,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Mr. Guttenberg has suffered an incalculable loss. If I had known who he was, I would have shaken his hand, talked to him, and expressed my sympathy. And I would have listened to him.”

The apparently inadvertent snub from Kavanaugh was shown in an Associated Press photo that went viral.

