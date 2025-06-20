These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Regret Making Plans

Making plans is always fun in the moment. It’s why you might agree to get drinks on Friday, see friends on Saturday, and go to a concert at 9 p.m. on Sunday. It all sounds so fun and exciting until the day actually arrives and you wonder why the past version of yourself was so darn chipper, energetic, and outgoing.

This is especially true for certain zodiac signs who almost always regret making plans. For some, it’s because they secretly wanted to stay in all along. Others have an ideal version of themselves in their mind — one that likes to go outside after dark — but once they’re home, in sweats, and comfy on the couch, that’s when their true self emerges, and they call to cancel.

Other zodiac signs regret their RSVP because their moods change on a whim. While they might have liked the idea of dinner and drinks a few days ago, they’re an entirely different person now and wish they could go to a party — or even out with an entirely different group of friends. Here, the three zodiac signs who always regret making plans.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

It’s not uncommon for a Taurus to agree to plans when they’re in a good mood, but then feel entirely different a few days later. As the homebodies of the zodiac, a Taurus might try to stretch outside their comfort zones by agreeing to dinner, drinks, parties, etc. These things sound fun in theory, but then come the pangs of regret.

To move a Taurus off the couch once they’ve gotten comfy is quite the feat. As an earth sign, they like to have a grounded, predictable, cozy schedule, and that often doesn’t include putting on pants and leaving their apartment after dark. If they’ve already lit a candle or put on a movie? It’s over. They’re 100% going to cancel.

That said, many Tauruses will show up to the plans they agreed to, even if they really don’t want to. As a Venus-ruled sign, they value their relationships and want to be good friends, but they’ll be in a secret bad mood the whole time, counting the hours until they can go back home.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Nastasic/E+/Getty Images

Geminis are the type to act now and think later. This air sign — one of the most social of them all, thanks to their Mercury ruler — loves to fill their calendar with events and engagements. Once the big day arrives, however, they might not be as down to go.

There’s a reason Geminis are represented by the twins. They often have two sides, and never is it more apparent than when they’re experiencing regret. One version of themselves will love the idea of getting brunch on Sunday, and will say yes without thinking. The other will want to sleep in that morning, likely to recover from going out the night before. Who they were five days ago is never who they are today.

Geminis also love to follow their heart. If they regret making plans, it’s often because something else caught their eye. They wish they could be everywhere and do everything, and sometimes that makes them feel like they never make the right choice.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

While other zodiac signs aren’t afraid to say no to plans, a Pisces might say yes in the heat of the moment and then regret it later on. If everyone in the group chat is excited about going out on Friday or meeting up for a weekend getaway, they’ll feel inspired by the happy energy and say “yes” without fully thinking it through.

Once they come back down to earth, this water sign might look for ways to bail. They also tend to get swept up in their own projects, daydreams, and fantasies, which is another factor in their regret. If they’re journaling, crafting, or simply enjoying their own company, they’ll wonder why on earth they agreed to go out for Taco Tuesday.

As a creative sign ruled by Neptune, they like to follow their inspiration in the moment. It makes it tough for them to drag themselves out in public, where they often feel overwhelmed and distracted. For Pisces, it’s often so much nicer to stay home.