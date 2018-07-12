Like many book nerds out there, I have often found myself in possession of multiple copies of a book, simply because I forgot I owned it. If you're like me, you're going to love these four free apps that will help you keep track of your books, no matter how large your home library has become.

Some people who know me like to say that I have a book addiction. I can't resist the call of a free bin, a library sale, or a thrift store bookcase. I don't think I have an addiction — I have never lost a job or hurt an interpersonal relationship because of my books — but I do know that my personal library has grown larger than the shelf space I currently have available. (Note that I said "currently." I'm still holding out for my gigantic home library, à la Beauty and the Beast.)

There's good news for people like me, however, because there are more than a few apps available for book nerds who want to catalogue their personal libraries. For the list below, I've picked out four of the easiest-to-use, free apps that you can download right now to help you keep track of your books:

Goodreads You know Goodreads as THE site for rating and reviewing books, but its system of tags and shelves allows you to sort your books in just about any manner that suits your fancy, and there's an app that makes it easy to do from your phone.

Google Sheets If you don't want or need any frills or fancy interfaces, Google Sheets can easily be your go-to book-sorting app. Just enter the titles, authors, publication dates, and whatever other information you want, and sort to your heart's content.

Libib Unlike some of the other apps on this list, Libib has a paid option for those who need to keep track of more than 5,000 items — yes, items; Libib can catalogue books, movies, music, and video games. For users who need more space, the app offers a Pro service that increases your cataloguing possibilities to fit 100,000 items for $99 per year or $9 per month.

LibraryThing LibraryThing is a fantastic reference for people who want to do their own reader advisory. Just select a book you love, and you can find all of its associated tags and readalikes. LibraryThing lets personal users shelve 200 books for free, and memberships can be upgraded for $10 per year, or $25 for life.