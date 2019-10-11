The Wagatha Christie saga rages on. Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be any more drama surrounding the feud between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, one of the UK's best-loved actors has (accidentally) fuelled the viral fire again. Speaking to Heat magazine ahead of the release of her new film, Official Secrets, Keira Knightley said she'd be up for playing Rooney in a film. (Side note: no deal has been inked yet, but never say never.)

During the interview, Heat spoke about Knightley's Official Secrets' character, Katharine Gun, a British intelligence specialist, linking this job to Rooney's now-famous Instagram investigation tactics. The interviewer then asked Knightley what her thoughts were on the whole drama.

"I don't think I have any thoughts on it all," she replied, adding: "What thoughts are we meant to have about it?" But Knightley agreed that Rooney was clever for finding out who was reportedly selling stories to the press, remarking: "Somebody said it was the best thing that had ever happened, ever, on social media." She's not wrong there.

And when the interviewer mentioned the public's hopes that the drama would be turned into a film, Knightley seemed more than up for playing Rooney. "Yeah, brilliant. Done," she quipped.

Netflix had already stirred the pot, tweeting: "We're going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we." With more than 34,000 likes and counting, the consensus appears to be yes. Some Twitter users tried to come up with their own casting, with one calling for Jodie Comer to play Rooney and Katie Price to take on the role of Vardy. But if Knightley's into the idea, let her take the lead in the currently imaginary series or film, I say.

If you have no idea what the prior few paragraphs have been about, here's a quick refresher. On Wednesday (Oct. 9), Rooney took to Instagram and Twitter with the best undercover detective work to ever occur IRL.

Explaining that someone who followed her personal Instagram account had reportedly been leaking her private posts to The Sun, Rooney went on to detail her five-month plan to find out who was responsible. "After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion," she wrote. "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account."

Rooney said she then began posting "a series of false stories to see if they made their way into The Sun." According to the 33-year-old, these fake stories were published by the newspaper, including one involving flying to Mexico to look into gender selection treatment and one about her basement flooding.

"Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from," she finished. "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them." This was followed by a truly masterful use of ellipsis: "It's ..........Rebekah Vardy's account."

Michael Zemanek/BPI/Shutterstock

Vardy, if you don't know, is married to footballer Jamie Vardy, and she wasn't too happy with Rooney's public accusation. She quickly retaliated on Instagram, writing to Rooney: "I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened."

On Thursday (Oct. 10), Vardy — who is currently seven months pregnant — gave an interview to the Daily Mail. The 37-year-old said she promptly rang Rooney, telling her: "You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me!"

When asked if the pair had argued, Vardy added yet another memorable quote to the furore, saying: "That would be like arguing with a pigeon. You can tell it that you are right and it is wrong, but it's still going to s*** in your hair." She also said she had asked Rooney for proof and had hired an expert in forensic cyber security to find out the truth, including who might have had access to her Instagram account.

The juiciest drama of 2019 continues.