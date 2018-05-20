When it comes to music superstars, Kelly Clarkson is about as famous as you can get. Even though she got her start on American Idol all those years ago, Clarkson is now a star in her own right. She's a judge on The Voice, too. Given all of this, it makes sense that Kelly Clarkson is hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. And like any big hosting gig, with the responsibility of hosting comes a lot of wardrobe changes. While Clarkson isn't necessarily known for her fashion choices, she does have a totally unique sense of style, so it makes sense that she wore a variety of patterns, colors, and styles during the 2018 BBMAs.

This isn't Clarkson's first Billboard Music Awards, though. The pop superstar has attended the event multiple times as both a nominee and performer in the past. In an interview about her hosting gig for the Billboard Music Awards, Clarkson said she was nervous about the event, but that she made a promise to herself to "start saying yes more" to things she would usually say no to. While Clarkson has attended the BBMAs in the past, like in 2015 when she performed "Invincible" in a navy blue dress, this is the first time she'll be wearing more than one or at most two (one for red carpet, one for performance) looks throughout the evening.

To kick off the awards show, Clarkson wore a black, floor-length dress on the red carpet. The gown included an embellished collar that was certainly a dramatic choice. Overall, though, the look was super glam.

Red Carpet Dress

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Absolutely beautiful! And love the shoes. Plus, this was only the beginning of Clarkson's looks for the evening.

It's clear to see how much Clarkson's style has evolved if you look back at some of her post Billboard Music Awards Looks — outfits that go back all the way to 2003, in fact.

2015 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's that navy, sparkly dress from 2015.

2003 Billboard Music Awards

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clarkson has also attending the Billboard Music Awards as far back as 2003, where she wore this black, ruched dress.