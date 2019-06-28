Fans of Channel 4's groundbreaking series Gogglebox were delighted to learn that a fully-fledged celebrity edition would finally be making its debut, and now well into its first series, it has become clear that the 'other-half' are just as telly obsessed as the rest of us. The cast of Celebrity Gogglebox include some X Factor alumni, a legendary actor, the father of our potential next Prime Minister, and the former-reality star Kelly Osbourne and friends Sammy Barratt Singh and Fleur.

According to the Metro, Sammy Barratt-Singh is Kelly Osbourne's childhood friend, while Osbourne has referred to Fleur as "her best friend" on Instagram. As it stands, there isn't much information available in regards to Osbourne's Celebrity Gogglebox co-stars, however I have reached out to Channel 4 for more information, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

Fleur recently posted about appearing on the series alongside Sammy and Kelly, writing:

"Thank you for the fun memories to 2 of the most kindest, loveliest & belly laugh funny people. From touring, drinking, boys, pizza throwing and now a casual TV show with just a few people watching.It’s been fun to step out my comfort zone and even better cus we did it together ( while loaded with amazing snacks ) . I’m glad to call you guys best friends 💕"

The trio have clearly been friends for a long time, with Osbourne posting about the pair in 2013.

Just like Kelly, many of the show's celebrity cast-members appear on the series alongside their non-showbiz friends and family. According to the Metro, the rest of the Celebrity Gogglebox cast includes X Factor winners Little Mix, Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, TV host Rylan Clark-Neal, Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse, Boxing champ Chris Eubank Sr, actors Laurence and Emilia Fox, former-Tory MP Gyles Brandreth and actor Sheila Hancock, All Saints singers Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt, The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, Stanley Johnson (yes, that Johnson), Made in Chelsea's George ‘Toff’ Toffolo, and more.

As mentioned previously, the first ever full-length series of Celebrity Gogglebox premiered earlier in June, and the spin-off was first announced by Channel 4 in a tweet posted on the official Gogglebox Twitter account in late May. It read, "So excited to announce a brand new series! Celebrity Gogglebox starts June 14th @ 9pm on @ Channel4 #Gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox #whoisonthesofa #onlytwoweekstowait."

According to the Radio Times, viewers have enjoyed Gogglebox celebrity specials before, which were produced in aid of the Stand Up to Cancer charity. In the past, these one-off celeb editions of the hit show have welcomed the likes of Eastenders star Danny Dyer, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, One Direction singers Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, footballer Peter Crouch and his wife Abbey Clancy, musician Liam Gallagher, former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

According to Channel 4, the first season of Celebrity Gogglebox is much shorter than its original counterpart, running for a total of six episodes. However, with the exception of longevity, the format of the series is essentially the same. Part of the show's official synopsis reads, "Celebrity Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities."

The first series of Celebrity Gogglebox currently airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. on Channel 4. You can also catch up with the series on All 4 — however, if like me you're already fully up to date, you'll be more than aware of just how brilliant this celebrity spin-off can be.