The White House has been under fire both for revoking Jim Acosta of CNN's press pass and for the video Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted as the reasoning. Experts say the video was altered to exaggerate the moment where Acosta brushed a White House aide's arm when she tried to take the microphone from him. Sunday on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway would have none of that. Conway said the Acosta video wasn't "altered" but rather "sped up."

She was speaking with Chris Wallace who broached the subject on Fox News Sunday and said that the video was "altered to make it look more like a physical confrontation than it was."

Conway immediately pushed back on the language Wallace used. "Well, Chris, first of all, what do you mean by 'edited' or, as others are saying, 'doctored' video?" Conway asked. "He either put his hands on her and grabbed the mic back or he did not and he clearly did."

"No, he clearly did," Wallace responded. "But the video was altered."

Conway then doubled down on the argument about the video. "By that do you mean sped up?" Conway asked. "Well that's not altered. That's sped up. They do it all the time in sports to see if there's actually a first down or a touch down. So I have to disagree with the, I think, overwrought description of this video as being doctored as if we put somebody else's arm in there."

More to come ...