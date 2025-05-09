Fans have long referred to Blue Ivy Carter as Beyoncé’s manager — like at the 2025 Grammy Awards, when the 13 year old maintained her composure and had to remind her stunned mom to stand up and collect the Best Country Album award for Cowboy Carter.

Three months later, as Beyoncé celebrates the game-changing album on tour, Blue Ivy is naturally along for the ride. And she seems to agree with fans’ affectionate nickname for her.

Blue Ivy’s Sweet Gesture

On May 5, a fan named Eden — who runs the fan page @cozycarters — shared a handmade sign that reads, “WE LOVE U MANAGER BLUE.” Footage from a recent concert appears to show Blue noticing the sign while dancing to “Texas Hold ‘Em” with her mom. She doesn’t miss a beat as she points it out, then nods while giving a proud thumbs-up.

“Love how she waited exactly [for] mom to turn around to acknowledge the sign,” one commenter pointed out.

“Her client,” playfully corrected another user.

The Beyhive Is A Family Affair

Blue Ivy has been a major part of the Cowboy Carter tour — not only joking about her behind-the-scenes manager role, but dancing alongside her mom during several moments of the show. She’s also helped usher her little sister, Rumi Carter, into the spotlight.

Mason Poole via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

“She doesn’t just want to join the legacy… she wants to SLAY it too!” Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, recently wrote on Instagram. “Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I’m so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.”

Knowles added that 7-year-old Rumi is already a talented songwriter, and “will be a force to be reckoned with one day.” Fortunately, it’s clear she already has a guide in multi-hyphenate Blue Ivy, who is one of the youngest Grammy winners ever, to boot.

“Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three,” Beyoncé told GQ in November.

And the “Protector” singer isn’t too surprised that her little ones have taken to the stage. “My kids come with me everywhere I go,” she told the magazine. “They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It’s natural that they would learn my choreography.”