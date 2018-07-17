President Donald Trump is under heat. This time, it's bipartisan criticism over his comments in Helsinki as he spoke alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Similarly, George Conway, Kellyanne Conway's husband, blasted Trump walking back his Russia remarks on Twitter Tuesday, retweeting others' criticisms and chiming in himself.

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, Trump told the press, "In a key sentence in my remarks. I said the word would instead of wouldn't. The sentence should have been, 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia.' Sort of a double negative. So you can put that in, and I think that probably clarifies things."

If you're a denizen of Twitter, you might be familiar with the ubiquitous disclaimer many Twitter users put up about how their retweets are not endorsements. The White House counselor's husband, George Conway, does not have such a disclaimer — his Twitter bio simply states "lawyer" — but given that his wife is one of the Trump White House's top aides, even the appearance that he's criticizing the president are often noticed by others.

The tweets that Conway shared were pointed observations targeting Trump's Tuesday remarks. In one case, Conway retweeted CNN's national reporter M.J. Lee's tweet, "Trump was very upset about [the] coverage of his Putin presser. He is not going to be happy with [the] coverage of 'would versus wouldn't.'"

Another tweet came from National Review's David French who said that if anyone believed Trump's apparent clarification, French would be "embarrassed for you." Conway retweeted his tweet without comment. He did the same for Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus who tweeted, "Trump yesterday, shortly after saying he didn’t see any reason why it would be Russia that meddled in the election, 'Dan Coats came to me [and] said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it's not Russia ... I have confidence in both parties.'"

Perhaps one of the most scathing takedowns of Trump's supposed clarification came from Max Boot, whom Conway also retweeted without comment. Boot said, "Kudos to whichever White House genius came up with the would [or] wouldn't defense! Very creative. Not credible, but creative! Next we will hear that when he says 'Rigged Witch Hunt' several times a day, he just forgets to omit 'Not a.'"

Conway directly tweeted about the subject once. In his own tweet, he simply repeated a small bit of what Trump said in Helsinki on Monday. Addressing the international press, the president, "I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. But I have — I have confidence in both parties. I really believe that this will probably go on for a while, but I don't think it can go on without finding out what happened to the [Democratic National Committee] server."

As The Daily Beast noted, the president had peddled a debunked right-wing conspiracy theory when he brought up the "server."

Conway also retweeted Boston Globe's Matt Viser who asked, "This is just bonkers. We are to believe that Trump waited more than 24 hours, after an international uproar (only a portion of which has to do with this sentence), to try and correct what he calls 'a key sentence'?" Again, no direct comment from the White House counselor's husband himself.

Viser also noted in another tweet that Conway shared that Trump "didn’t correct what he says is 'a key sentence' after he said it. He didn’t correct it in not one but two Fox News interviews afterward. He didn’t correct it in the long flight home on Air Force One."

It's hard to say if Conway will publicly come forward to elaborate on his retweets about Trump. In most likelihood, he may just delete them like he did back in March.