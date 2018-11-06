A Twitter bio can say a lot about a person. After all, it's the super limited, often carefully-crafted info that the Twitter user reveals for all visitors to know. Recently, a well-known Trump counselor changed her subheader, and the edit focuses on one thing: jabbing hard at an elected official in her home state. Kellyanne Conway's new Twitter bio slams a senator from New Jersey who is up for re-election.

Conway, a White House counselor and popular cable news face, gave her bio a midterms twist, writing, "Jersey Girl embarrassed by Bob Menendez."

According to The Hill, Conway's new Twitter bio isn't the only tweak to her account; the new description was put there after Conway removed her White House title from the bio last week with no explanation. Her bio was blank for a period of time, the Washington Examiner reported, and the White House declined to comment on the record to the newspaper, though she was introduced with her typical title of "counselor to the president" in a Fox News appearance later Tuesday night.

Sen. Bob Menendez, the subject of Conway's most recent bio, is up against Republican candidate Bob Hugin in a race for his seat. Menendez faced corruption charges in a trial last year in which prosecutors accused him of accepting extravagant gifts and campaign contributions, but ultimately, the Department of Justice dropped all the charges. Menendez has denied the charges.

