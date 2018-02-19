Kendall Jenner has always been open about her struggle with anxiety, and it's something that she seems to be dealing with again on Sunday night's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kendall tried to tackle her anxiety. And, even though this is something that seems to have been part of her life for a long time, it also looks like she may be on her way to finding something that works for her.

Last time Kendall addressed her anxiety on the show, she was suffering from panic attacks while on a plane, tied to her extreme fear of flying. At the time, she tried meditation, but it didn't really work for her 100 percent. This time, she talked about how her anxiety has been more tied to the things that have happened to her and her family over the last couple of years. Kendall said it started with Kim's robbery in Paris, and then after she was faced with her own stalking incident and robbery, the anxiety got progressively worse.

It makes total sense that majorly upsetting events like those would make her anxiety worse. Knowing what Kim went through when she was robbed, it's hard to imagine watching someone in her family coping with that without it having an effect the way they see their own lives. And then, to have been robbed herself? That couldn't have helped, either.

At first, Kris totally wanted to take the wheel and "fix" this for her, but Kendall was convinced this was something she had handle herself. And after talking to Kim about it — who also struggles with anxiety, especially after her robbery — she knew she had to find a way to deal with it before she was placed in the situation of having an anxiety attack again.

And, because the Kardashian-Jenners are the best family ever, Kris decided to go to Milan when Kendall walked in the Versace show to be there to support her daughter, just in case the anxiety hit. But like Kris said, she wanted to give her the space to be the independent adult she is and handle this in her own way, in her own time.

Unfortunately for Kendall, though, the anxiety is also tied to her job. Traveling and being at public events, like fashion shows, can be hard for her because it's triggering to her anxiety. It doesn't sound like she's letting it get in the way of her career, though — or how much she truly does love what she does.

She said:

"Anxiety's all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it. I try and remember sometimes it's out of your control. But I think I'm very blessed to be in the situation I am in. Every year that I do fashion months, it gets a little crazier. It's really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."

A lot of the things that Kendall faces in her every day life aren't what normal life looks like for the rest of the world, so it's hard to imagine the kind of stress that comes with it. Living out of a suitcase and walking on a runway in front of thousands of people can't be easy for someone who's trying to manage their anxiety, but Kendall hasn't let it slow her down.

Good for Kendall for fighting for her own mental health — and for not letting it get in the way of her enjoying her life and living out her dreams. It's definitely not easy to live with something like anxiety, but fortunately she's got a great support system standing behind her 100 percent.