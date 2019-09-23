With the 2019 Emmys underway, fashion is coming out to play from every facet of television. This includes the Kardashian Jenners. Kendall Jenner wore a latex and floral look to the Emmys to make her debut at the awards show. Everything about Kendall’s style in this outfit is why fans come running back to her Instagram for fashion tips.

Despite the fact that Kendall’s full-time hustle is jet-setting everywhere to model in shows and to be photographed for advertising campaigns, she’s still a frequent face on E’s KUWTK. A night at the Emmys, however, has prompted the supermodel to steal the red carpet for herself in a stunning long-sleeved latex and floral print gown — minus Kendall's blonde locks from London fashion week. Unbeknownst to many fans, Kendall and sister Kim Kardashan are attending the 2019 Emmys as this will be both of their first time presenting for the show’s 71st ceremony.

The supermodel took the red carpet by storm in an outfit that only Kendall Jenner would dare risk for her Emmys red carpet debut. Decked out in black and red, Kendall's dress featured a black high-neck latex top with a satin sweetheart floral print in mermaid silhouette that touched the ground with a small, yet dramatic train following her.

Kendall's makeup for the evening featured a soft glam smoky eye, a flush of blush, and a nude lipstick. Wearing her now-brunette hair in a braided updo, Kendall’s overall look is as badass and sweet as ever.

Kendall's red carpet looks have always inspired chatter, long after she debuted them on the carpet. Between her unbelievably high slit dresses, low-cut gowns, and see-through pieces, you'll always be on the edge of your seat. And the list of risqué looks have only gotten better over the years.

As early as 2014, Kendall wore a stunning cream embellished floor-length gown at the Much Music Awards red carpet. The then-21-year-old model wore a (that high) double slit Fausto Puglisi dress that still remains one of her riskiest looks yet.

Kendall isn't just known for high slits, but she also has a record of sporting a plethora of see-through gowns. At the 2017 Met Gala, Kendall wore this barely-there sheer La Perla gown that could easily be confused for a super luxe swimsuit coverup with a matching pair of shoes.

In February, Kendall revealed one of her most groundbreaking red carpet dresses that didn't carry much dress on the bottom of her ensemble. The model wore a Rami Kadi couture gown that featured a halter top with a deep V-neck. However, the showstopper was the bottom half of the gown where Kendall's dress had two separate pieces of fabric draping down the front and the back halter top.

Kendall has proven to be a spotlight-stealer with her red carpet dresses, this look included. But as the highest paid model of 2018, stealing the spotlight is just part of her job.