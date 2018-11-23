Although Real Housewives of Atlanta fans don't get to watch Kenya Moore on the show anymore, fans do get to see her life updates on social media. This might even be better than her being on the show since there's no months long wait like there is with TV storylines, especially the new addition to Moore's family. On Thanksgiving, Kenya Moore shared the first photo with her daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly on Instagram, giving fans a first glimpse at her "miracle baby."

Unfortunately, baby Brooklyn's face is not visible, but it is still a beautiful and loving photo nonetheless. Kenya truly does look at peace holding her daughter in her hands. This moment had to be a million times more enjoyable than arguing with the Atlanta Housewives at a group dinner. It really does seem like Kenya is living her best life in every possible sense.

Kenya gave birth to Brooklyn on Nov. 4. Ironically enough, that was the same day that the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 premiere episode aired. That's one way to detract from the Kenya-free season.

Of course since Brooklyn is only a few weeks old, this is her very first Thanksgiving. It makes sense that Kenya got pretty emotional in her photo caption. Along with the photo, the RHOA alum wrote, "Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible. Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys."

As longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers know, being a mom is something that Kenya has always wanted. It is so nice to see her living the life she has yearned to have forever.

Plenty of Bravolebrities and Kenya's well-known friends commented on the photo of Kenya and Brooklyn.

Kenya's former Real Houewives of Atlanta costar and BFF Cynthia Bailey wished the family a "Happy Thanksgiving" and admitted "I'm in love with her already." And that is why Kenya referred to her as "Auntie Cynthia"

Friend of the Housewives Shamea Morton, who is pregnant with her first child, commented on how "wittle and cute" Brooklyn is.

Married to Medicine star, and fellow Atlanta resident, Toya Bush Harris commented some holiday wishes on the post.

Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund initiated a playdate with Brooklyn and his twin babies Milla and Fredrik Jr. This just sounds like the cutest idea. It needs to happen. Can this be filmed for some sort of Bravo special? The Real Babies of Bravo does have quite the ring to it. Right? At the very least, can this be documented for some Instagram posts?

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi congratulated the new mom on her bundle of joy.

Even though Brooklyn's face was covered, this photo is actually the most that Kenya has shared when it comes to daughter.

Before sharing that photo, the new mom shared a photo of a package Brookyln received in the mail. She even ended up wearing the white outfit to celebrate Thanksgiving in that photo of Kenya holding her.

Before Thanksgiving, the most that Kenya posted of her little girl was a photo of her baby's little hand in hers. It didn't "reveal" much, but it really is a precious photo.

There's no doubt about it: Kenya Moore has a lot to be grateful this holiday season and a lot of that comes in a super, tiny package. No one can blame Kenya for keeping her daughter (essentially) out of the limelight. After all, she is only only a few weeks old. Nevertheless, there are probably a lot of fans who are hoping for a family Christmas card or some other excuse for more photos of Brooklyn.