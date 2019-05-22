The galaxy far, far away where the Star Wars films take place are filled with characters from all walks of life: rebels, pilots, smugglers, and rogues. With the Skywalker saga, and presumably the journeys of Finn, Poe, Rey, and Kylo Ren, about to come to an end in Episode IX, the franchise is about to introduce one of its most mysterious characters yet. Keri Russell's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character, Zorri Bliss, has been revealed, but the more we find out about her, the more questions fans will have.

Vanity Fair's latest cover story teased the reunion between Russell and Felicity creator (and Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams) for the next installment of the franchise, which will officially bring the Skywalker Saga to an end. But, teasing is really all it could do. Other than suggesting that Zorri has yet to really choose a side in the fight for the galaxy, the article didn't reveal much. What it did confirm, however, was that Zorri appears to live in the Thieves' Quarter on the planet of Kijimi, which means she has skills that could come in handy, or could be a huge threat.

In the first photo of Zorri Bliss, as is fitting for the films' most secretive new character, Russell's face is obscured by a giant, bronze helmet, which VF noted is reminiscent of those worn by both Boba Fett and Attack of the Clones' bounty hunter Zam Wesell. And while Russell didn't share any details about who Zorri is or what she wants, the actor did joke, "I do have the coolest costume. I will say that."

In addition to unveiling Russell's secretive rogue, VF also introduced fans' to the film's newest villain, Richard E. Grant's Allegiant General Pryde, who — despite one popular fan theory about his relationship to another iconic Star Wars villain — is not General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson)'s father.

