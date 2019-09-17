You’ve no doubt heard of chicken and waffles, but, hey, fun fact: Chicken and donuts is a thing now, too. What’s more, the savory-sweet combo is apparently finally going mainstream, as evinced by the fact that KFC is testing a Chicken & Donuts menu right now. The test is only occurring in two states, though, so if you want to give KFC’s take on the trend a shot, you’ll have to go to either Virginia or Pennsylvania to do it. Here’s what you need you need to know — and exactly where you have to go within Virginia and Pennsylvania to get your hands on this treat.

According to a press release provided to Bustle, the Chicken & Donuts test, which began on Sept. 16, actually comprises two items: The Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal, which pairs either chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one glazed donut (although you can also up the ante and make it a “big basket meal” with two donuts for a couple of extra bucks); and the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich, which takes a KFC Extra Crispy breaded chicken filet and slaps it between two glazed donuts. The Chicken & Donut Basket meal is priced at $5.49, with the “big basket” version coming in at $7.49, while the Chicken & Donuts Sandwich comes in at $5.99, or $7.99 as a combo meal.

Don’t want either of the specific Chicken & Donuts meals, but do kind of just want a donut all on its own? You can make that happen, too: According to the press release, you can add a donut to any meal for $1 at the KFC locations participating in the test. The specific areas in which the test is occurring include the Norfolk/Richmond area of Virginia and the Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania.

Courtesy of KFC

Things I only just learned, by the way, include the fact that there’s actually a name for a sandwich that uses donuts as the bread: It’s called a Luther Burger. As you may have surmised, usually the moniker is applied specifically to burgers; per Snopes’ fact check on the item, which is named after Luther Vandross, it’s traditionally “a bacon cheeseburger served on a Krispy Kreme donut bun.” KFC’s Chicken & Donuts Sandwich can, therefore, accurately be described as a Luther Sandwich — that is, it’s basically a Luther Burger with the burger patty swapped out for a breaded piece of chicken.

If you don’t happen to be anywhere near Virginia or Pennsylvania, the good news is that a growing number of bakeries and restaurants have been picking up the chicken and donuts trend in recent years. In California and Washington, DC, for example, there’s Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken; in Philadelphia, there’s Federal Donuts; in Chicago, there’s Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken; and in Houston, there’s Sam’s Fried Chicken & Donuts, to name just a few.

But if you are based around the Norfolk/Richmond part of Virginia or in or near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (you lucky duck!), here are the KFC locations participating in the test. (Note, though, that you may want to call ahead to make sure they’ve got the items in stock before you go; things do sell out when they’re popular, after all. See also: KFC’s plant-based “chicken,” which sold out in just five hours.)

Virginia

Powhatan:

1793A Southcreek One

Colonial Heights:

1620 Boulevard

Hopewell:

3011 Oaklawn Boulevard

Chester:

12321 Jefferson Davis Highway

Chesterfield:

10310 Iron Bridge Road

Petersburg:

3335A S. Crater Road

5420 Boydton Plank Road

Chesapeake:

139 Battlefield Blvd. S

2212 S. Military Hwy.

3148 Western Branch Blvd

Newport News:

12104 Jefferson Ave.

15496 Warwick Blvd.

746 J Clyde Morris Blvd.

Norfolk:

1716 Monticello Ave.

199 W. Ocean View Ave.

1263 N. Military Highway

3690 Sewells Point Road

Hampton:

207 W. Mercury Blvd.

Virginia Beach:

556 Newtown Rd.

2072 S. Independence Blvd.

1010 Independence Blvd.

Pennsylvania

Allison Park:

4673 William Flynn Highway

Murrysville:

4400 William Penn Highway

Butler:

212 New Castle Road

Irwin:

9390 Route 30

Latrobe:

1004 Latrobe Thirty Plaza

Belle Vernon:

865 Rostraver Road

Greensburg:

975 E. Pittsburgh Street

Waynesburg:

109 Miller Lane

Washington:

120 Murtland Ave.

Homestead:

222 W. 8th Ave.

McKeesport:

640 Longrun Road; Olympia Ctr.

Pittsburgh:

278 Yost Blvd.

5130 Clairton Blvd.

4915 Baum Blvd.

1100 Brownsville Rd.

210 Rodi Rd.

Wilkinsburg:

509 Penn Ave.

Monroeville:

3770 William Penn Hwy.

Bellevue:

4306 Ohio River Blvd.

Bethel Park:

5153 Library Road

Head to any of those KFC locations to give the Chicken & Donuts items a shot. They’re available starting on Sept. 16. No end date has been announced; there's also no guarantee that the items will get a wider release. So, hey, may as well give them a try while you can, right? Good luck!