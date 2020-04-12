Not even the novel coronavirus pandemic can stop the Kardashian-Jenner family from making birthday memories. On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian celebrated True Thompson's birthday at home, hosting a social distancing compliant Trolls-themed party to commemorate her daughter turning 2. Kardashian, who has been self-isolating with True and ex-Tristan Thompson, filled the house with Poppy decorations, ordered an enormous balloon display, and wrapped gifts from friends and family to make the day festive despite the circumstances.

On Instagram, Kardashian shared several photos and videos from True's birthday, acknowledging that the day wouldn't be the same without the rest of the KarJenner family. First, Kardashian showed off the large pile of gifts from their loved ones. "Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She is going to freak out,” Kardashian said, turning the camera to an ice cream parlor playhouse gifted from Kim Kardashian. “She’s so loved and spoiled, we couldn’t ask for anything else."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to acknowledge that the gifts and decorations helped to celebrate, despite the unusual circumstances brought on by the quarantine. "Even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored. This is just crazy, she’s so spoiled but she’s sweet."

Kardashian shared plenty of photos from her daughter's special day, including one of the epic "Happy Birthday True" balloon display. Kardashian wrote, "My baby turns 2 on this beautiful easter Sunday. She is truly my angel!"

Trolls played a central role in the birthday party, with Kardashian buying Poppy-shaped balloons, dolls, and plates for the occasion.

The Good American co-founder also shared a photo of her daughter's gift pile, allowing friends and family to be present in spirit. Since True's birthday falls on Easter Sunday, many of her gifts featured bunnies and Easter eggs.

True can be spotted posing on the new ice cream parlor in another one of the sweet pictures featured on Kardashian's Instagram Story.

And even though True's extended family couldn't be with her as she turned 2, they still sent their best wishes from afar. Kylie Jenner even shared a video on her IG Story of her daughter Stormi singing "Happy Birthday to her cousin, while Kim Kardashian shared a collection of photos featuring many of the KarJenner cousins captioned, "My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday! I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today! I love you so much precious girl!Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever."

In early March, Kardashian announced the Trolls theme for True's birthday on Twitter, writing that Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster were responsible for a last-minute change of plan. "It was going to be Sesame Street but now she’s obsessed with trolls ever since Stormi's birthday. So I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol."

The day was a bit of a departure from a typical Kardashian-Jenner birthday, which would bring together the whole family. In 2019, Kardashian and Thompson threw an extravagant party for True, complete with butterfly-themed decorations, unicorn pony rides, and a cotton-candy station. However, the Kardashian family is reportedly being diligent about social-distancing measures, avoiding seeing each other in person and public spaces, as per People. Much like others celebrating birthdays, holidays, and other events right now, the Kardashian-Jenner extended family is expected to call-in via video call to wish True the best on her happy day.