Nobody celebrates a milestone like the Kardashian-Jenner family. On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian threw True a magical birthday party, complete with butterfly decorations, unicorn pony rides, and an epic pastel balloon arch. True turned 1 on April 12, and her mother went all out for the occasion. She documented the party on her Instagram Story, showing off the whimsical activities, such as a glittery ball pit and obstacle course. The reality star also revealed the spread of colorful desserts, including a table full of sugar cookies and a donut wall.

Nobody wanted to miss out on the festivities, and True's birthday brought together the whole family. Guests included Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, according to People. Tristan Thompson attended birthday celebration as well, marking the first time the couple reunited in public since calling it quits in March, as per E! News. Thompson shared a video holding True on Instagram, captioning the post, "my princess. I love you soo much."

Kardashian also posted a picture of True on Instagram to commemorate her actual birthday, posing her daughter with heart balloons. On Friday, she posted the photo and a special message:

"Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever"

Then on Sunday, Kardashian began her Instagram Story spree by showing off her matching blue mother-daughter dresses from August Getty. "I am getting ready for True's birthday party and I have this mini dress to match mommy," she said. "Custom, the cutest, is this not adorable?"

Decorations were one of the highlights of the day, and Kardashian posted a picture of an enormous sign with True's name and massive butterflies. She wrote, "Happy 1st birthday mama I love you!!"

A pastel rainbow of balloons also framed the entrance to the party, which were installed custom for the event.

In her IG Story, Kardashian also revealed that the family asked for donations instead of gifts. "We did not want presents for Ms. True, we asked that everybody bring a gift for the Children's Hospital of L.A.," she said. "Look at all the gifts. We have so many more, we love donations."

As with Kardashian-Jenner birthday parties in the past, the spread of desserts was particularly impressive. In addition to a traditional birthday cake, Kardashian also had cake pops with cute faces and pastel donuts. She also had an artisanal cotton candy stand that special animal faces for the day, allowing guests to choose from a puppy, duck, panda, or pig.

There were more activities planned than eating sweets, and Kardashian managed to transform miniature ponies into tiny unicorns. The Good American designer revealed that unicorns were the work of Kardashian's go-to event planner Mindy Weiss. Weiss was responsible for Kylie Jenner's Stormi World party, and helped bring the theme park to life for Stormi's big day, according to W Magazine.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

Near the end of the day, Kardashian posed under upside-down umbrellas while a fog machine filled the room with dreamy smoke, adding even more memories to the truly magical event.

It was difficult to imagine a party as epic as Kylie's Stormi World party in February, but the Kardashian-Jenner family once again outdid themselves. True's first birthday is a major milestone, and her mother made sure the celebration measured up.