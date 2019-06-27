To say that Khloé Kardashian has had a bit of a difficult year would be an understatement. In February, news broke that Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, and this was less than a year after he'd been caught reportedly kissing another woman days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. But despite what she's been through, it sounds like this reality star is taking the high road on this one. Kardashian doesn't want fans to hate on Thompson and Woods, and it sounds like she's officially moving on from the drama.

Although the scandal took place more than four months ago, only now has Keeping Up With The Kardashians airing episodes from when it first happened. On Sunday, fans got to watch Kardashian and the rest of her family find out about Thompson's infidelity, and it seems like fans are reacting to it all over again. But as Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight this week, "bashing either side is not cool" with her.

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," Kardashian said. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

Scott Disick, who was also in on the interview, chimed in on the topic as well. He said:

"I think a lot of people started getting too caught up in the negative side of things when, in actuality, the only thing that really matters is Khloé and her baby, True, and that's it. Nothing else. All support should be going for her and how she feels and that's it. This has happened to a million people in the world. Let's just figure out how to get Khloé through it, not figure out how to get any negativity in it. And I just think [that] she's what matters, her baby's what matters, her feeling OK matters."

Kardashian also added that she's "in a good place" now, telling ET:

"I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission. And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

It's hard to have witnessed Kardashian's response to the scandal and to watch these episodes of KUWTK now as a fan and not feel angry for her — she's going through a lot, and it not only affects her, but her daughter, too. But she obviously doesn't want anyone around her to bash Woods and Thompson for what happened. Kardashian's words now are right in line with what she told E! News over the weekend, when she opened up about how she's gotten through this tough time.

"Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned — obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen — but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system," she said at the time. "Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."

It's hard to imagine what Kardashian has faced over the last several months (and even longer), but it seems like she's moving on with a healthy and happy mindset, and that's what truly counts.