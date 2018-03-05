The bad news: Sunday night was this season's Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale. The good news: It definitely ended with a bang. Khloé Kardashian finally announced the sex of her baby with Tristan Thompson, and it's official — Khloé is having a girl.

Fans have known this bombshell was coming for awhile now, since Khloé mentioned during an appearance on The Ellen Show in January that she was planning on dropping the big news on an episode of the show. Even so, the moment was still so exciting, and definitely worth waiting for. From the beginning, their plan was really sweet — Khloé's doctor was going to call Kylie and tell her the sex, and Kylie would get to be the one to tell Khloé what she was having. Since the sisters were pregnant at the same time, it seemed like the perfect way to celebrate that.

Before she found out the news, though, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney took one last trip to San Francisco before all the new babies joined their family. While they were there, Kourtney tried an old wives tale to predict the sex. She tied a piece of Khloé's hair to a ring to see which way it would dangle, and since it moved in a circle, that means it could be a girl. However, Khloé predicted that she was having a boy. So was she right?

During their trip, the results of Khloé's blood test came in. Her doctor texted her to let her know that everything looked normal, which was good, but the big question still hadn't been answered. After an agonizingly long wait, Kylie finally called... and told her she's having a girl. But Khloé didn't exactly react to the news. As she said, "I'm in a state of shock." At first, she kept saying that Kylie was joking, and it took awhile for the news to sink in, because she was convinced that she was having a boy the whole time.

"I'm really hoping Kylie's going to say she's lying and I'm really having a boy," Khloé said when she called Kris, who was over the moon excited to hear that she'd be having another granddaughter. And the more she tried to convince her that this was good news and that Tristan would be in love with his daughter, the more Khloé realized she might be a little jealous about that.

It's totally understandable that she wouldn't be jumping for joy right away; it has to be a little crazy to find out that even though you thought you were having a boy, you're having a girl instead, and Khloé was so convinced that she'd have a son. But Tristan was so excited when he came home to pink balloons, and he was cheering that his prediction was right.

But fortunately, it seems like now, she's finally excited about having a daughter, just like Tristan. "Honestly, girl stuff is so much cuter anyway," she said. "And it'll just be so cute having a little girl in the stands rooting for her dad."

While the episode was airing, she tweeted:

Like Khloé pointed out, it's pretty exciting that she's having a baby who will be so close in age to her cousins, who will just be a couple of years older than her. It's going to be really precious to see Khloé's daughter grow up alongside Stormi and Chicago. Can you imagine the adorable Instagram photos we're in for?

Now, all we have to do is wait for Khloé to welcome her baby and introduce her to her fans. She's definitely going to be worth the wait.