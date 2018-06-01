In the nearly two months that have passed since Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal made headlines, fans have been waiting to see what Khloé Kardashian's next move will be. For now, she's still living in Cleveland with baby True, and she's not here for any negativity about it. On Wednesday, Kardashian responded to someone who called her out on Twitter for seemingly staying with Thompson, and her response couldn't be more perfect.

Kardashian has remained mostly silent when it comes to Instagram; only having shared a couple of photos and videos since the rumors first surfaced. But earlier this week, Kardashian included a quote in her Instagram story that said, "10 years from now, make sure you can say that you chose your life and didn't settle for it," sparking speculation that she might have shared it with Thompson in mind. After that, it didn't take long for a fan to call her out for her "passive IG posts" on Twitter.

"A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts," the fan wrote. "She’s just in the stage of 'but I love him!' Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family." She then tagged her tweet with "#WednesdayWisdom."

But Kardashian wasn't having it. "Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings," she wrote. "Assuming anything is anything but wisdom."

Kardashian is right — there is a lot of assuming going on, and that's happening when anyone tries to figure out what's going on in her life right now. It's easy to feel like you know her; social media and Keeping Up With The Kardashians has made her and her family feel so accessible to their fans and, to some, entitled to know what her private life is like, even when she chooses not to share those details. But even with her online presence and her reality show, none of us truly know Kardashian, so it would be impossible to know who she could be referencing in that post or what her relationship with Thompson is like right now.

Considering all of the criticism she must be getting online for the decisions that fans have assumed she has made, it's not surprising Kardashian chose to set the record straight when it comes to this particular tweet. She has a lot on her plate, between her relationship and raising a newborn. Does she really need to be called out on Twitter, too?

Because of that, it makes sense that she was also ready to thank other fans for their understanding.

Of course, for fans, it can be hard not to feel defensive of Kardashian. Feeling like we know her means that it feels personal when we find out that someone may have done her wrong, so obviously we'd want her to get out of that situation ASAP. But the reality of the situation goes so much deeper than what we find out in news stories and reports, and Kardashian is only one who has all the information.

No matter what people's varying opinions might be, Kardashian is the only person who actually knows what she's thinking (and what her plan for the future is). Hopefully, we'll get a little more insight into the situation on the next season of KUWTK, and if not, that's OK too. It's up to Kardashian what she shares with the cameras and with her fans, and she should feel safe to do what's best for her and her family, regardless of what other people think.