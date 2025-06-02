Taylor Swift now owns all of her music, as she proudly announced in a letter posted to her website on May 30. After a years-long battle and the release of several re-recordings, she finally acquired the master recordings of her first six studio albums. Now, fans are looking toward what’s next — and according to them, so is Swift.

Even before processing the announcement, some Swifties immediately speculated that the singer left Easter eggs about her 12th studio album (aka TS12) within her letter. Many have already speculated that she’s been hinting at TS12 for the past few weeks.

Now that Swift has confirmed that Reputation (TV) is no longer happening (save for the “Vault” tracks) and that the re-recording of her 2006 debut album might come at a later time, it seems that TS12 could be next. Read on to uncover the Easter eggs that Swift might have left about her next album.

Taylor’s Hints In Her Letter

Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed that Swift emphasized the word “this” in her first paragraph by spelling it with exactly 12 I’s. “All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through,” she wrote.

Swift’s point was to highlight how much of a struggle it’s been over the years to buy the masters for her first six albums. However, her choice to use precisely 12 I’s is intriguing and could be an Easter egg.

Taylor Swift

In addition, fans noticed that she used the numerals 4, 6, and 2 at different points within her letter to describe her four “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, first six studio albums, and the two unreleased “Taylor’s Version” albums. Those numbers happen to add up to 12, fueling fans’ suspicions that she’s hinting at her 12th studio album coming soon.

The TS12 Easter Eggs

While most fans had been focused on when Swift would release Reputation (TV), she was plotting a different move all along, and some still caught her drift. Many Swifties pointed out that she might have started teasing TS12 at the 2025 Grammys, where she wore a pair of jeweled earrings (or bejeweled, if you will) that included exactly 12 red gems.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

A few weeks later, Swift took to her Instagram Story to support her BFF Selena Gomez’s new collab album with fiancé Benny Blanco, I Said I Loved You First. “I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” she wrote, using exactly 12 D’s in her last word.

In addition, Swedish producer Jacob Criborn slyly confirmed that Swift was officially working on her 12th studio album. In a since-deleted interview with Universal Music Sweden, Criborn said that multi-instrumentalist Erik Arvinder told him, “Vi ska bara göra klart Taylor Swift's platta,” which translates in English to, “We're just finishing Taylor Swift's album.”

At this point, it’s not a matter of if Swift releases a new album but when.