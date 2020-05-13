It's a known fact that another Kardashian baby could be born on any given day (they know how to keep secrets), but that does not give fans permission to speculate about who's pregnant, at least according to one sibling. Khloé Kardashian denied rumors that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby on Wednesday, and she's not happy with comments being made online about the rumors. Bustle has reached out to a representative for Kardashian but did not receive an immediate response.

Fans started to think that Kardashian could possibly be pregnant when she posted photos that didn't show her stomach on April 24, as reported by Just Jared. Furthermore, fans suspected that any photos showing her torso were throwbacks, not current pics. And, on her latest Instagram Story, posted on Tuesday, May 11, she's seen wearing an oversized robe, which was enough to whip fans into a frenzy. Outlets began reporting that Kardashian was reportedly expecting her second child with Thompson, which prompted backlash on Twitter, especially considering the alleged cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian took to Twitter after getting wind of the speculation — and becoming a trending topic on Twitter. She denied the pregnancy rumors while calling out the hurtful responses from critics. "I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she wrote. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

Many people on Twitter were slamming Kardashian for having another baby with Thompson, with some saying that she needs to apologize to Woods for how she treated her during the alleged cheating scandal, resulting in Woods also trending on Twitter. Kardashian made it a point to say that the hateful comments would not be warranted even if the pregnancy rumors were true. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story," she said. "And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

She ended her series of tweets by encouraging others to focus on their own lives. "Funny how picky & choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives," she wrote. "I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness." In other words, even if Kardashian does decide to have another baby with Thompson, it's her business and hers alone.