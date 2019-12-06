In a lengthy message shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, Khloé Kardashian forgave Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods for reportedly hooking up at a party in February 2019. For the most part, Kardashian hasn't spoken about her ex's reported infidelity with her sister Kylie Jenner's former best friend in recent months. But a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians prompted her to speak out. In the most recent episode of KUWTK, she was seen being friendly with Thompson, and some viewers called the Revenge Body star out for seemingly forgiving her ex, but not Woods. Now she's setting the record straight and clarifying that she's forgiven both parties and is focused on moving forward.

Kardashian's message begins by addressing the KUWTK backlash head on. "I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she wrote. "As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there."

She continued, "I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."

The Good American founder went on to specifically say that she wishes Woods nothing but the best. "The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking 'why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?'" Kardashian wrote. "That message is for Jordyn. It's for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me."

Woods previously spoke about the reported cheating incident during an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk in March. She shared her side of the story, and clarified that what happened between her and Thompson wasn't "anything intimate." Though she said there was a kiss, she claims it didn't go further than that.

Meanwhile, Thompson has largely avoided making any statements about his reported cheating. But he did send out a tweet in defense of Kardashian in May, after fans accused her of cheating with Thompson while he was with Jordan Craig, the mother of his 2-year-old son Prince. "Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE," he tweeted. "The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

Since Kardashian and Thompson are co-parents to their 1-year-old daughter True, it's only natural that he's still going to play a role in her life. They have to work together as parents, and that requires a certain level of civility and forgiveness that fans are gong to see on KUWTK. By contrast, Woods is no longer a major part of the reality star's life, which explains why viewers aren't seeing that "same energy" where she's concerned — she's simply no longer part of Kardashian's circle.

For her part, Kardashian appears to have put the situation behind her. She's focusing her energy on her work, family, friends, and parenting True. While she did share that Thompson has expressed interest in reuniting — and gave her an expensive gift (a diamond necklace) for her birthday — she's made it clear to him that she's focused on being co-parents and nothing more.

Kardashian seems ready for her post to be the last word on the subject of Thompson and Woods. "I’ve chosen to occupy my life with positivity," she wrote. And that means putting the cheating scandal behind her for good.