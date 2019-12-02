During a live-tweeting of the newest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian weighed in on co-parenting with Tristan Thompson, acknowledging how difficult it can be to set aside differences for your kids. During the episode, Khloé responded to a fan who tweeted that she, "wished Tristan never messed up" and that he and Khloé were still together.

Khloé agreed with the fan, replying, "Same babe. Same lol," but also assured viewers the two were in a good place. She added that they were "coparenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in." She also shouted out other former couples making an effort to parent together, writing, "parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters." Kardashian and Thompson share a daughter together, True Thompson, who was born amid reports that Tristan was cheating on the then-pregnant reality star.

On Sunday, KUWTK revealed that Tristan wants to get back together with Khloé, according to People. During the episode, she told viewers that her ex had been, "telling me he's sorry and that he loves and appreciates me," but emphasized her desire to focus on their daughter. "Right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting," she said. "I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about."

Despite Khloé being vocal about not wanting to get back together, Thompson bought a diamond "promise ring" for the reality star's 35th birthday. And, as seen in the episode, she didn't accept the gift, telling him, "This is a beautiful new you that I’m seeing, I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything."

Khloé's focus with regards to her relationship with Tristan is clear: she wants them to be the best parents to her daughter. In fact, she expanded on co-parenting during her live-tweet, responding to another fan who tweeted about how difficult absent parents can be on a child, writing, "I know you are loved and our parents are just people trying to figure it out. It’s hard babe. Im sorry you went through that."

The Good American co-founder also cited her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who coparents her three kids, Mason, Reign, and Penelope, with ex- Scott Disick, as a positive example on Twitter, saying the couple are "so incredible to watch." She added, "it’s a beautiful thing when you can do this for your children."

Though she didn't tweet about it, in the episode Khloé also shut down any reports of a possible romantic reconciliation. "I don't want to be with him. I don't," she said.