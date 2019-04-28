Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Try keeping up with True Thompson! Proud mama Khloé Kardashian posted True's first steps to her Instagram Story on Sunday, and the video is so cute. In the sweet snaps, True can be seen slowly taking a few steps towards her mom in a white nightgown. A bright pink ball pit is in the background as Khloé is heard cheering her daughter on with a "Yay!" as True makes her way into her mom's arms.

Later in the day, Khloé posted another video of True walking towards her from a different area in the house. The video has several heart emojis on it, signaling the Good American founder's excitement over her child's new development. It has been a big month for True, who turned 1 on April 12. Her first birthday party was truly envy-worthy with Khloé and True wearing matching mother-daughter outfits as a kid's paradise surrounded the toddler. Everything from a cotton candy machine to ponies to butterfly decorations could be found at the outdoor festivities.

Honestly, True has probably been dreaming about her first steps ever since. What kid wouldn't want to run, not walk, to some cotton candy and pony rides?

True's milestone is just the latest update that Khloé has shared on her Instagram. Her feed is often filled with the best True moments, including her post on Saturday of the little one hanging out with cousins North West and Penelope Disick, captioned, "Happily Ever After." Or on April 4, when True seemingly discovered mirrors and gave herself some sweet kisses. Yesterday, Grandma Kris also posted another super cute baby video. In it, the 1-year-old is playing in the kitchen sink during bath time, splashing around the water happily. Kris captioned the video, "This is my Saturday mood .... and my heart... this is one happy girl!! @khloekardashian you are truly blessed!!! #love#family#true#mybabybunny." Kylie Jenner got in on the lovefest to comment, "Happiest baby ever."

Clearly, Khloé is loving every moment of motherhood, first steps and beyond. In a January interview with Entertainment Tonight, sheopened up about how being a mom has inspired her.

"My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what," Khloé told ET. "I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.' It's just the best, and the love that you get and that you also get to give and receive... it's just, it's beautiful."

For fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, seeing the next generation of the family grow up is super moving. Whether it's North's distress over not getting to wear Kim's sky-high boots to school, or True's first steps, fans will always want updates on the littlest Kardashians.