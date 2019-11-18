Khloé Kardashian Teased A New Reality Show With Daughter True On 'KUWTK'

There's good news for fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as Khloé Kardashian just teased a new reality show with her daughter True Thompson. But don't expect the series to follow in the footsteps of past Kardashian-Jenner spin-offs. On Sunday's episode of KUWTK, Khloé met with a team of producers in her home and seemingly revealed that she was finalizing a new reality show.

In the scene, Khloé didn't reveal too many details on her new project, but viewers were given a glimpse at the concept art, which revealed that the show will be titled Khloe and True Take The World. And fans got to watch as producers told Khloé and Kris Jenner that the show will be filmed at Khloé's house to show "mom and daughter out and about," and will be "letting the world see little snippets" of their life together.

Each episode, per the scene, will run about 5-7 minutes, and the team of producers also told the reality stars they wanted to "shoot and put this on the internet as soon as possible." Given the producers' comments, the series will most likely be available digitally, instead of airing on a television network, like all previous KUWTK spin-offs. Bustle reached out to E! Entertainment for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

KUWTK fans may have to wait to learn more about Khloé and True Take The World. But, looking at Khloé's Instagram could offer some clues as to where her new show is headed.

In the past, the Good American co-founder has been candid about parenting on social media, and often posts sweet memories with True on Instagram. She documented True's first steps on her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly, in April. And she also shared plenty of photos from True's elaborate first birthday party on social media, including the event's epic butterfly themed decorations and unicorn pony rides.

More recently, Khloé posted a photo of True baking bread on Instagram, writing, "We bake bread together a few times a week. I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever." It's possible the reality-star may have been hinting at a cooking show format — it would certainly be a departure from the typical KUWTK content.