Khloé Kardashian is back to sharing her workouts with fans after welcoming her daughter, True Thompson. In one of her latest gym sessions, which she showcased on Snapchat, she had an interesting workout buddy with her. As People noted, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson worked out together. But you'd almost forget that the basketball player was even there, since the reality star doesn't mention him — at all.

In her videos on the app, Kardashian said that she was heading into her home gym after putting baby True down for a nap. "True is down for her nap so it’s time to get a workout in. I always know that I feel great after my workouts but sometimes getting the energy to just go in that gym," she said on Snapchat. In a subsequent snap, in which she highlighted her trainer Don, she related that she was going to show her followers some of her exercises. However, there was someone there that she didn't choose to highlight: Thompson.

Instead, the Revenge Body star focused on the exercises that she was doing, which he was doing as well, in the background of her videos. At multiple times in her snaps, he could even be seen doing the same workout as her, with him even doing weighted push-ups right by her side at one point. Still, Kardashian didn't caption her snaps with his name or mentioned him in the videos.

Interesting, right? When you consider the fact that the reality star has rarely mentioned Thompson since the cheating allegations surfaced and hasn't discussed the scandal at all, it actually makes a little bit of sense why she wouldn't highlight the Cleveland Cavaliers player (even though it's still kinda awkward). (When the cheating rumors first spread, Bustle reached out to reps for Kardashian and Thompson, but did not hear back.)

Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

Kardashian has rarely called Thompson by name on social media ever since the cheating rumors emerged in April, per the Daily Mail and TMZ. She has brought him up in conversations concerning their daughter, though. On May 12, she replied to one of her fans who asked whether True looked more like Kardashian or Thompson, writing on Twitter, "Tristan and True are twins lol it's crazy."

While she has brought him up on social media before, she hasn't discussed the cheating scandal at all. As you might remember, multiple sources, such as the Daily Mail and TMZ reported the allegations in April, only days before Kardashian was to welcome the pair's daughter on April 12. Although, her family members haven't been nearly as quiet about the scandal.

Khloé Kardashian/Snapchat

On April 30, Kim Kardashian made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When asked about everything related to Thompson, she did not hold back her true feelings on the matter. She said, rather bluntly, "Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up."

The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, was a bit more diplomatic when it came to the issue. She also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was asked about the issue. On the May 4 episode, the host asked her to comment on the situation, i.e. "the whole thing with Tristan," and Jenner replied that it was indeed "very unexpected" for everyone. However, she then turned the focus back to her daughter, where she said how she's doing as a new mom. "Khloé is amazing. I'm so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she's such a good mom and honestly, I get so emotional," she said.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Even though she hasn't been particularly outspoken when it comes to Thompson, that doesn't mean that he hasn't still been a part of Kardashian's daily life. In addition to co-parenting True, going on various outings together, and this most recent workout sesh, it appears that Kardashian is still in close contact with the basketball player.