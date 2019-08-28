The Kardashians aren't shy about matching with their kids — especially not Khloe. Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson have matching bracelets, but the mommy-and-me set isn't cheap. The bracelets cost a whopping $14,400. Over the weekend, Kardashian went on Instagram Stories to share Thompson's newest accessory.

The 16-month-old had on a Luisa Alexander pink sapphire bracelet. The stones were set in an 18K yellow gold chain, and there was a little "T" in the middle with small diamonds. There is some customization involved with this tiny bracelet, and you can choose between white, rose, or yellow gold for the chain. You can also customize the middle initial to whatever letter you would like, in case you want to buy the pink tennis bracelet for a baby in your own life. But be warned: Thomspon's bracelet cost $1,700. While that might sound like a lot for a toddler, Kardashian got an adult-sized version for herself to match her daughter. Kardashian's Multishape Pink Sapphire Tennis Bracelet retails for a whopping $12,700, making for a pricey friendship bracelet.

This isn't the first piece of serious jewelry that Thompson owns. In the Instagram Story photo, the toddler is also seen wearing a gold and diamond tennis bracelet, which was layered on top of her new pink one.

In Feb. 2019, Kardashian got baby True a pair of gold hoop earrings that match a pair of her own. “Dying over hoops for baby True!” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Story, which showed a photo of the matching earrings in a box, identical in design.

Then in Dec. 2018, right before the holidays, Kardashian went on Instagram to share a press box that she received from fine jewelry brand Baby Gold.

In the bundle was not one, but three gold bracelets for the little one to wear. One of them was a gold plated bracelet with a plaque that read "True" across it.

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian also loves to buy bling that honors her first daughter. In July 2018, just three months after giving birth to Thompson, Kardashian received a diamond ring that that paid tribute to True. The ring in question spelled out "True" in diamonds, and the name circled around her finger. Kardashian shared a video of her brand new accessory on Instagram Stories, sharing that she received it as a gift from her good friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Luisa Alexander is a well known brand in Hollywood's elite circles, so it's no wonder that Kardashian got a matching bracelet set from the fine jewelry store. Luisa Alexander specializes in bold and colorful stone designs, which is why the pink sapphire bracelets were right on brand for the store. Most notably, Taylor Swift wore the brand's Holy Pink Sapphire Ring in her "ME!" music video.

Ciara also wore Luisa Alexander eternity bands for the 2019 BET Awards, adding some major sparkle to her red look.

The brand is a hit with other celebs, and it's easy to see why. Luisa Alexander makes playful, saccharine sweet jewelry that is a fun addition to any wardrobe — including a baby's wardrobe.