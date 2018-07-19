Diamonds are a girl's best friend for a reason, people. They're oh so sparkly and often times they have sentimental value. That perfectly describes the essence of Khloe Kardashians new diamond ring that honors her daughter True Thompson, a real sparkler inspired by the bundle of joy in the star's life.

The Good American designer is back on her grind after giving birth just three months ago, but that doesn't mean baby True is ever far from KoKo's side. The new mother captured every stage of her pregnancy via her Instagram feed and the cuteness overload didn't slow down once True made her grand debut into the world. The KUWTK star recently took to social media to honor True beyond an adorable baby photo with a loving caption. Expressing her true love (no pun intended) for her baby girl, Khloe Kardashian showed off the latest addition to her jewelry collection, a diamond-studded ring that spells her daughter's name.

With three recent additions to the Kardashian clan — baby True, Kylie Jenner's newborn Stormi, and Kim K's daughter Chicago — bling that honors their children is becoming a regular thing for the reality stars. KoKo is simply the latest sister to join the bandwagon with her sparkly, new piece.

Capturing her hands behind the wheel, Kardashian shared a video of her bling via her Instagram story. The new mom was all too excited to wave her ring finger, now decked out in diamond all caps letters spelling "True". The ring was a gift from her BFF Malika Haqq, whom Kardashian tagged in the video, a clear sign that she was grateful for her sentimental bling.

Kardashian stacked the "True" ring with other bands for quite the trendy look. Keeping her other jewelry minimal, using plain and skinny diamond-studded bands, KoKo let her daughter-inspired piece be the star of her hand.

Khloe K isn't the only Kardashian to proudly sport jewelry that honors a loved one. Kim Kardashian's Saint choker is proof that the sisters are quite fond of keeping their children near and dear via body bling. The custom-made piece isn't even the only kiddie jewelry Kim K rocks. She also has the daintiest earrings that spell "North", a tribute to her first born. It probably won't be long before the beauty mogul is sporting a "Chicago" bracelet or chain, too, to honor the third addition to her and Kanye West's family.

Kylie Jenner may have gotten inspired by big sister Kim's jewelry stash, because she has a baby-inspired necklace of her own. The Kylie Cosmetics owner can be seen wearing the cutest little "S" around her neck, a shoutout to her daughter Stormi. When she often pairs it with her "Baby Mama" necklace, you've got one neck loaded with mommy jewelry.

The chances are Khloe Kardashian's "True" ring will see the light of day on the reg. The Revenge Body hosts appears to be enjoying motherhood, often celebrating baby True via selfies with the newborn, videos of the little one in action, and the cutest photos.

People quoted the star from her website and app regarding getting back into the groove of working sans her baby girl. “The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!” the publication noted that Kardashian wrote.

If the star ever finds that it's difficult to part ways with her bundle of joy, her tribute ring just may be the perfect reminder to get her through the work day until True is back in her arms.