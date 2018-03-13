Khloé Kardashian continues to be the sweetest when it comes to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian wrote a birthday message for Tristan Thompson on Instagram and her note is seriously beautiful. In honor of the basketball player's birthday on March 13, the reality star posted an adorable photo of the pair and included a caption that rivals just about every other significant other b-day caption out there. She wrote,

To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!

It's just so wonderful to see Kardashian so happy in her relationship. And nothing makes her happiness more evident than this lovely caption.

The Revenge Body star's social media message followed yet another sweet gesture she made in honor of her boyfriend's birthday. Kardashian threw her beau a birthday bash on March 10 and while it was only a simple, private dinner party, it was, of course, super chic, too. Many friends came out to celebrate Thompson's birthday a few days early at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, according to People.

The guest list for the party obviously included members of the Kardashian/Jenner fam such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Thompson's Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, Lebron James, Kevin Love, and Jordan Clarkson, also attended the party. Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, even flew out for the celebration, as People noted. It definitely sounds like it was an exciting get-together for the soon-to-be father of two.

And the two have been super busy as they also celebrated their baby girl with a gorgeous baby shower earlier in the day. The couple celebrated baby Thompson amongst family, friends, and some stunning pink-hued decorations. The Kardashian family is known for going all-out with their celebrations, but Koko may have taken the cake with this one.

It's so great to see Kardashian and Thompson celebrating such happy milestones together. They have been going strong for some time now. They were first linked in August 2016 when they were seen heading to a nightclub in West Hollywood, as TMZ reported. The duo made their relationship Instagram official in October 2016 when Kardashian a photo of their hands sporting some serious bling. Ever since, they have been practically inseparable, with the reality star even spending a good deal of her time in Cleveland now.

One major sign that these two were the real deal came on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2017. Kardashian related that Thompson wanted to have children with her soon. She did say that it was a "big step," but also explained that she was "really excited about my future. Me and Tristan, we’re doing so well."

As seen on KUWTK, it seems like these two are made for one another. In another episode of the show, the huge, surprise birthday bash Thompson threw Kardashian in June 2017 was featured, so really, now she's just returning the favor. The reality star was thrilled by the party and by the fact that Thompson made the effort to make the day special for her. The surprise event was all captured on KUWTK, so that fans could get a glimpse of the sweet gesture.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Based on all of these sweet Instagram captions and fabulous birthday bashes, it's safe to say that Kardashian and Thompson have a loving — and very over-the-top — future ahead of them.