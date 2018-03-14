Just like pretty much any move made by the Kardashian/Jenner family members, Khloé Kardashian's surprisingly normal baby registry has made headlines. Kardashian is pregnant with her first child and she will be the third Kardashian-Jenner sister to give birth to a baby this year, so of course, almost anything associated with her pregnancy is of interest to her fans (and even her critics).

Surprisingly enough, Kardashian has a pretty "normal" registry at Amazon. In less surprising news, Amazon sponsored Kardashian's March 10 baby shower, so it is only logical that Kardashian would create a baby registry on the site. It's really a win-win situation with Kardashian and her unborn baby receiving lots of attention and essential items. Her oldest sister (and mother of three children herself), Kourtney Kardashian, helped her come up with the list of must-have items for the registry. According to a report from People, Kardashian only listed 50 items on her registry, which is surprising considering how many family members and friends Kardashian has.

Kardashian told Amazon, "With help from Kourtney and Amazon's Baby Registry, I was able to pick baby products perfect for my lifestyle." New and expecting parents can keep up with Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and their daughter because plenty of these items are available at reasonable prices. The future mother wants a $23 changing pad, a $7.38 pacifier thermometer, and a set of four baby bottles for $31 among her requests. Maybe rich and famous reality stars are just like us — or at least they are when it comes down to essential parenting products.

Those are some shockingly low-key requests, considering how over the top the Kardashian family tends to be. Just looking at Kardashian's lavish baby shower full of giant elephant topiaries, fresh pink flowers hanging from the ceiling, and balloons covering the room from floor to ceiling, a "practical" list of baby items is far from expected. After all, the Kardashian family is known for having a photo booth with perfectly filtered photos at every event they host. They are constantly posting flower sculptures, wreaths, and walls in their Instagram stories for almost every occasion. For Valentines Day this year, Kardashian and Thompson celebrated with giant balloon sculptures. So, it's just a bit surprising to have a list full of sensible items for the baby registry.

As accessible as those Amazon items are, the site reportedly is not the only place Kardashian registered for baby gifts. That makes sense, since many expecting mothers do register for items at more than one store. According to TMZ, Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, made registries at West Hollywood boutiques. In a stark contrast to her Amazon list, Khloe's registry at a store called Couture Kids reportedly totals $90,000. That's a far cry from that $7 pacifier thermometer that the future mom wants from Amazon.

TMZ reports that the future mom and Grandma Kris want a $10,000 crib for the baby girl and a $365 Versace baby blanket to go with it. And, of course, there's a $1,450 Givenchy leather jacket. It's fair to say that this baby registry is far more difficult for many of Kardashian's fans to relate to.

Of course, Kardashian's baby registries have garnered some criticism. Some fans are perplexed that someone in her tax bracket would even provide gift suggestions for family and friends when she can just buy everything she wants and needs.

Unfortunately, almost anything Kardashian, and her famous family, does garners an immense amount of both positive and negative attention. It makes perfect sense that Kardashian would make a registry, and even make multiple lists. She has been very open about her love for organization. Nevertheless, there is a lot more to making a baby registry than "asking for gifts." Creating a gift registry is a great way for new mothers to learn about what their baby will need and get prepared for their child's arrival. Even with the plethora of flower arrangements, millions of Instagram photos, and a reality TV show, parenting is parenting and Kardashian does still need those same "normal" products that are essential for any new mother and infant.