It's important to get a beach trip in before the summer ends. On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian posted beach day photos with True on Instagram, and the getaway looked like the perfect way to spend quality time with her daughter. In the photo set, Kardashian and True can be spotted relaxing and playing in the sand by the ocean, and it's clear the mother-daughter duo soaked up plenty of sun before the end of the season.

In the Instagram photo, Kardashian and True posed near the water, enjoying the stunning ocean view. The mother and daughter duo also appeared to bring a bunch of beach toys, and in one sweet photo Kardashian help bury True in the sand. She captioned the photo set, "my beach baby and Me" with two conch shell emojis.

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the adorable pictures, and shared plenty of support in the comments. Author Faye Resnick wrote, "Beautiful memories. I'm so happy you're relaxing, this photo reminds me of our adventure last year to Mustique and your little momma and Angel. I love you" with a heart and flower emoji. Cici Bussey commented three blue hearts, and Kardashian replied, "@cicibussey caunch!!!!" Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote, "i miss y'all come home now." She replied to the comment, writing, "@foreverkhadijah we miss you too auntie!!!!!"

Kardashian also posted a photo of herself posing in a bikini, sharing a message about how the summer has been a time for self-care. She wrote: "This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused #peace #strength."

The Revenge Body host's solo photo also received plenty of support from friends. Adrienne Bailon commented, "Absolutely beautiful" with a heart and sparkle emoji. Kardashian replied, "hi boooo". Vanessa Bryant chimed in as well, writing, "Hot mama summer! @khloekardashian," and Kardashian replied, "@vanessabryant hahaha that's right!! Coming from one hot mama!!" with heart eyes emojis.

Kardashian and True both clearly love a day at the beach, and the reality star's pictures on Sunday were not her only recent ocean-side post. On Thursday, Kardashian posted a picture of True near the beach, in which her daughter stood in front of a sign which read, "Welcome To Beautiful Paradise Cove, Sea The View, Bring the Kids, Have a Seat, Enjoy Malibu." The photo was captioned, "Welcome to paradise" with several dove emojis.

In addition to prioritizing her own wellness, the Good American co-founder has been focused on family these days — on Aug. 6, Kardashian posed with True on Instagram once again, this time the two were wearing matching leopard print outfits. She captioned the picture, "A leopard and her cub." Kris Jenner commented on the photo, writing, "You two are so adorable"

In July, Kardashian celebrated grandmother MJ's 85th birthday along with the rest of the KarJenner family. She shared a special photo and message for her grandmother on Instagram, writing:

"We are all beyond blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for giving the best advice and for telling the most fascinating stories. you’re our queen! We all love and adore you! Let’s celebrate you forever! Muah muah."

The pictures from True and Kardashian's mother-daughter beach day were so sweet, and it's clearly part of the reality star's plan to step back and enjoy family life. There are only so many more weeks of nice weather left, and as fans of the beach, Kardashian and True were sure to get one last trip in.