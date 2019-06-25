Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know that the past few episodes of the current season, Season 16, have been pretty rough for Khloe Kardashian. The show's latest episode from Sunday showed the youngest Kardashian sister hearing that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had supposedly kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Suffice it to say, Khloe could probably use a little uplifting around now, especially with her birthday coming up on June 27. The celebration is starting early because on Tuesday E! released a video of Kylie, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian wishing Khloe a happy birthday.

E! accompanied the sweet birthday video with an announcement that the network will celebrate Khloe turning 35 on June 27 with an all-day marathon of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Then at 8 p.m. Khloe's Pop-Up Birthday special will begin. The special will feature more birthday wishes from familiar faces and, if it's like Kourtney's birthday special that aired in April, the three-hour special will include special footage celebrating Khloe.

The birthday wishes in Tuesday's video came with a special surprise appearance by Khloe's Keeping Up co-star from January, 2018: Pierre the Mime. Pierre didn't have any special words for Khloe (he is a mime, after all), though he did have a fun miniature hand attached to his finger. Kim, Kylie, and Kourtney, however, did have special blessings for the birthday girl in preparation for her birthday.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Kim's birthday wish for her younger sister referenced the recent tumultuous events that Khloe publicly faced with Thompson, who's the father of Khloe's daughter, True. In blessing Khloe's next year in life, Kim said she hopes for "No more bullsh*t! Just fun and carefree. Seriously, stress free. That's all I want for you. I love you." Kylie's message similarly showered Khloe with praise, as the Lip Kit maven said, "You truly are so special, I look up to you so much, I've looked up to you all my life and I still do."

Kourtney's message took on a different tone than her other sisters', as she joked, "I'm so thankful that I've had you as my soulmate for… I don't remember you until you were 16." KUWTK fans know that this is lighthearted fun for Kourtney and Khloe, and it demonstrates their frequently snarky humor that makes them special. Fortunately, Kourtney finished off her wish on a sweet note — literally. "But, starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Suzanne to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy—you could be Lucy—and the peanut butter to my jelly. I could go on and on and on, my little sprinkle on my cupcake," the Poosh.com founder said.

Of all the wishes that appeared on the new video, Pierre's was the shortest, but it might just be the most special to Khloe considering the unlikely friends' hilarious bond.

There's in store for a lot more praising of Khloe in store in the coming week, especially with an all-day E! marathon that highlights the Good American founder's best moments. The most recent Keeping Up episodes probably won't make the highlight reel, though, and that's probably for the best.